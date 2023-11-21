Kate Middleton Mastered Festive Holiday Dressing in a Bow Cape Coat

The easiest way to get in the holiday spirit is to look the part. Luckily, there are endless ways to do so. For instance, you could throw on your best Fair-Isle sweater, purchase a matching mittens and scarf set, or cozy up by the fire in fuzzy socks. Or, you can take styling inspiration from the Princess of Wales and her latest festive look: Middleton wore a bow cape coat in a bright ruby red shade that transformed her into a perfectly wrapped holiday present you might find under the tree.
Alongside Prince William, Princess Kate wore her all-red look to welcome the South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, and First Lady Kim Keon Hee to London. The royal couple and guests looked regal as they attended the Horse Guards Parade, where King Charles and Queen Camilla joined them. Middleton's all-red ensemble is just another one of her prim-and-proper looks with festive flair we can’t look away from (the sparkly green dress worn to King Charles' birthday is another clear standout.)
Her cute bow cape and red dress are from Catherine Walker, which she paired seamlessly with matching red suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi. She also carried a suede clutch from Miu Miu in the matching trendy color, which was also detailed with a bow. The Princess completed the look with Diana’s beloved Saphire-drop earrings. William looked equally polished in a long navy coat with a red tie to match Middleton's tonal ensemble.
Monochrome dressing has been popular amongst A-listers this fall: Rihanna has been seen sporting multiple all-black ‘fits, Hailey Bieber was seen earlier in the month wearing shades of brown, and Blake Lively frequents an all-blue outfit. Perhaps they’ve taken a lead from Kate Middleton’s best fashion moments. The royal commonly touts monochrome outfits, particularly for her royal duties. She also loves a cape coat—the piece has proven to be a favorite in her wardrobe.
Cape coats aren’t just relegated to the royals, however. They’re a cozy and less-structured outerwear option that is equal parts casual and sophisticated, perfect for the holidays. Plus, the piece is a great option to have in your closet rotation if you're always opting for trench coats and leather blazers, which can feel monotonous. To get Kate’s look, simply pair a cape coat over a midi-dress. Add heels and dainty jewelry, and you have an ideal outfit for any upcoming holiday fête.
Below, we’ve rounded up a handful of cape coats for you to shop from, ranging in price and color. Shop similar cape coats to the Princess', below.
Shop Kate Middleton's Cape Coat
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
-
Dior's Skincare Line for Babies Is Just as Luxe as You'd Imagine
Francis Kurkdjian, the perfumer who created the scent behind the new $230 Scented Water, exclusively tells Marie Claire about his inspiration.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Pretty Much Every Cult-Favorite Beauty Product Is On Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
Including many Sofia Richie Grainge-approved looks.
By Katie Berohn
-
Jennifer Lawrence Had Another Relatable Wardrobe Malfunction
Our quirky queen handled it like the pro she is.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Jennifer Lawrence, Our Quirky Queen, Had Another Relatable Wardrobe Malfunction
Our quirky queen handled it like the pro she is.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Kaia Gerber's Off-Duty Style Is A Minimalist Masterclass
There's no need to chase the trend cycle—just stick to the classics.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
The Micro Mini Skirt Is Alive and Well, According to Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber confirmed the teeny-tiny trend has legs.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
How to Hard Launch the Ariana Grande Way: Wear a Velvet Gown and Red Lip
Velvet gowns! Old Hollywood glamour! And a supportive girlfriend!
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Anne Hathaway Is Keeping the Spirit of Andy Sachs' Style Alive
Miranda Priestly would be so, so proud.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
No Pants, No Problem: Hailey Bieber Went Without Bottoms Again
Who needs pants when you can wear teeny-tiny little briefs instead?
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Meghan Markle's Fall Outfit Is Classic Californian Style With a British Twist
Save for one very British accessory.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Dakota Johnson Co-Signs the ‘80s Style Revival in a Supersized Blazer
Her boxy blazer felt very "Miami Vice"-inspired.
By Kaitlin Clapinski