Kate Middleton Mastered Festive Holiday Dressing in a Bow Cape Coat

The easiest way to get in the holiday spirit is to look the part. Luckily, there are endless ways to do so. For instance, you could throw on your best Fair-Isle sweater, purchase a matching mittens and scarf set, or cozy up by the fire in fuzzy socks. Or, you can take styling inspiration from the Princess of Wales and her latest festive look: Middleton wore a bow cape coat in a bright ruby red shade that transformed her into a perfectly wrapped holiday present you might find under the tree.

Alongside Prince William, Princess Kate wore her all-red look to welcome the South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, and First Lady Kim Keon Hee to London. The royal couple and guests looked regal as they attended the Horse Guards Parade, where King Charles and Queen Camilla joined them. Middleton's all-red ensemble is just another one of her prim-and-proper looks with festive flair we can’t look away from (the sparkly green dress worn to King Charles' birthday is another clear standout.)

Her cute bow cape and red dress are from Catherine Walker, which she paired seamlessly with matching red suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi. She also carried a suede clutch from Miu Miu in the matching trendy color, which was also detailed with a bow. The Princess completed the look with Diana’s beloved Saphire-drop earrings. William looked equally polished in a long navy coat with a red tie to match Middleton's tonal ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monochrome dressing has been popular amongst A-listers this fall: Rihanna has been seen sporting multiple all-black ‘fits, Hailey Bieber was seen earlier in the month wearing shades of brown, and Blake Lively frequents an all-blue outfit. Perhaps they’ve taken a lead from Kate Middleton’s best fashion moments. The royal commonly touts monochrome outfits, particularly for her royal duties. She also loves a cape coat—the piece has proven to be a favorite in her wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cape coats aren’t just relegated to the royals, however. They’re a cozy and less-structured outerwear option that is equal parts casual and sophisticated, perfect for the holidays. Plus, the piece is a great option to have in your closet rotation if you're always opting for trench coats and leather blazers, which can feel monotonous. To get Kate’s look, simply pair a cape coat over a midi-dress. Add heels and dainty jewelry, and you have an ideal outfit for any upcoming holiday fête.

Below, we’ve rounded up a handful of cape coats for you to shop from, ranging in price and color. Shop similar cape coats to the Princess', below.