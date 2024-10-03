Katie Holmes Brings the Butter Yellow Trend Into Fall With an Affordable Top, Coat, and Jeans
She took a page out of Rihanna's book.
When fashion historians look back on the summer of 2024, it will likely be defined by long-line shorts, tunnel walk trends, that one specific button-up top, and a few select colors—namely, the brat green and butter yellow trends.
The latter has been washed over every matter of summer staple, from handbags and sandals to mini dresses, crop tops, slip skirts, and more—Hailey Bieber even wore it to her baby shower. Though pastels are generally reserved for the spring and summer seasons, celebrities like Rihanna are breaking the mold, taking the creamy colorway with them into fall.
As of this morning, Katie Holmes is the latest star to tackle the butter yellow look. On Oct. 3, the Dawson's Creek alum popped out for one of her well-documented New York City strolls wearing her favorite outfit combo: a pea coat, jeans, and loafers. She was outfitted entirely in Banana Republic, pairing its Relaxed Flare Jean with several pale yellow pieces from the brand.
Like Riri, Katie Holmes's outerwear was of the butter yellow variety. She wore an oversized wool peacoat in the color—an excellent transition piece, if I do say so myself. Though she usually grabs for button-up styles, Holmes dressed for the new season in a matching turtleneck.
Though we're less than two weeks into the fall season, Holmes has already designated a signature look. On Sept. 24, the actor wore another iteration of this outfit—identical in every way, except color. Her top and pea coat were both chartreuse green (a nod to the Charlie XCX-inspired trend, perhaps?). Here, too, she styled the coordinating pieces with wide-leg jeans and the same pair of black loafers.
She won't stop until she wears all the trendiest colors of the rainbow—wine red, you're next.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
