When fashion historians look back on the summer of 2024, it will likely be defined by long-line shorts, tunnel walk trends, that one specific button-up top, and a few select colors—namely, the brat green and butter yellow trends.

The latter has been washed over every matter of summer staple, from handbags and sandals to mini dresses, crop tops, slip skirts, and more—Hailey Bieber even wore it to her baby shower. Though pastels are generally reserved for the spring and summer seasons, celebrities like Rihanna are breaking the mold, taking the creamy colorway with them into fall.

As of this morning, Katie Holmes is the latest star to tackle the butter yellow look. On Oct. 3, the Dawson's Creek alum popped out for one of her well-documented New York City strolls wearing her favorite outfit combo: a pea coat, jeans, and loafers. She was outfitted entirely in Banana Republic, pairing its Relaxed Flare Jean with several pale yellow pieces from the brand.

Kate Holmes is dressed all in butter yellow, while out in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Riri, Katie Holmes's outerwear was of the butter yellow variety. She wore an oversized wool peacoat in the color—an excellent transition piece, if I do say so myself. Though she usually grabs for button-up styles, Holmes dressed for the new season in a matching turtleneck.

Katie Holmes steps out in NYC dressed all in butter yellow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though we're less than two weeks into the fall season, Holmes has already designated a signature look. On Sept. 24, the actor wore another iteration of this outfit—identical in every way, except color. Her top and pea coat were both chartreuse green (a nod to the Charlie XCX-inspired trend, perhaps?). Here, too, she styled the coordinating pieces with wide-leg jeans and the same pair of black loafers.

Katie Holmes wore brat green layers while out in New York City on Sept. 24. (Image credit: Jesse Bauer/Startraksphoto.com)

She won't stop until she wears all the trendiest colors of the rainbow—wine red, you're next.