Katie Holmes Casually Endorses the 'Big Shirt Summer' Trend
The star was photographed running errands and playing with proportions
Crop tops? Tired. Corsets? Eh. The real style move this summer is a big, big button-up shirt. Katie Holmes was spotted running errands late afternoon on July 10, Whole Foods bags in hand, sporting an oversized button-up with mustard yellow and white stripes.
Holmes was intentional about her casual styling. The outfit says, "I didn't even have time to look in the mirror, but I'm still pulling a look" rather than, "I slept over at my friend's and wore one of their old shirts because I forgot to pack a change of clothes." Well, it says a little of both, in a chic way. The actress fastened her shirt at the top with a single button and rolled up the sleeves to just above her wrists.
Underneath her Big Shirt™, she wore a pair of high-waisted denim shorts. Holmes completed her grocery shopping uniform with brown fisherman sandals and a black Tribeca Film Festival baseball cap.
The look is in line with Holmes's typical street style—laid-back, loose, and thought-through. Last month, she embraced Big Shirt Summer (BSS) on two separate occasions, layering an unbuttoned blue-and-white striped button-up overtop a midi-length designer dress (again paired with her trusty fisherman sandals) and picking a baggy, butter yellow t-shirt to pair with white jeans for travel.
But Holmes isn't the first star to try BSS on for size (no pun intended). Gigi Hadid wore a slouchy red crewneck sweater with a white boho maxi skirt. Selena Gomez wore the easy shirt trend, in the form of a "boyfriend" shirt by Alexander Wang, for date night.
Jennifer Lawrence has stayed true to the style all season in hip-grazing graphic tees, large button-downs in varying colors and Hanes-esque short-sleeve white shirts. Just yesterday, J. Law wore a beige shacket that extended down to her mid-thigh.
Shop for Big Shirt Summer below.
Shop Big Shirts Inspired by Katie Holmes
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
