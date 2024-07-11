Katie Holmes Casually Endorses the 'Big Shirt Summer' Trend

The star was photographed running errands and playing with proportions

Crop tops? Tired. Corsets? Eh. The real style move this summer is a big, big button-up shirt. Katie Holmes was spotted running errands late afternoon on July 10, Whole Foods bags in hand, sporting an oversized button-up with mustard yellow and white stripes.

Holmes was intentional about her casual styling. The outfit says, "I didn't even have time to look in the mirror, but I'm still pulling a look" rather than, "I slept over at my friend's and wore one of their old shirts because I forgot to pack a change of clothes." Well, it says a little of both, in a chic way. The actress fastened her shirt at the top with a single button and rolled up the sleeves to just above her wrists.

katie holmes running errands in New York City wearing a button down shirt with jean shorts and fisherman sandals

Katie Holmes embraces Big Shirt Summer while running errands.

Underneath her Big Shirt™, she wore a pair of high-waisted denim shorts. Holmes completed her grocery shopping uniform with brown fisherman sandals and a black Tribeca Film Festival baseball cap.

The look is in line with Holmes's typical street style—laid-back, loose, and thought-through. Last month, she embraced Big Shirt Summer (BSS) on two separate occasions, layering an unbuttoned blue-and-white striped button-up overtop a midi-length designer dress (again paired with her trusty fisherman sandals) and picking a baggy, butter yellow t-shirt to pair with white jeans for travel.

But Holmes isn't the first star to try BSS on for size (no pun intended). Gigi Hadid wore a slouchy red crewneck sweater with a white boho maxi skirt. Selena Gomez wore the easy shirt trend, in the form of a "boyfriend" shirt by Alexander Wang, for date night.

Gigi Hadid wearing a red oversized sweater, a long white maxi dress, and Adidas x Wales Bonner sneakers in New York City May 2024

Gigi Hadid plays with proportions in a slouchy red sweater and a white maxi skirt.

Jennifer Lawrence has stayed true to the style all season in hip-grazing graphic tees, large button-downs in varying colors and Hanes-esque short-sleeve white shirts. Just yesterday, J. Law wore a beige shacket that extended down to her mid-thigh.

Shop for Big Shirt Summer below.

Shop Big Shirts Inspired by Katie Holmes

