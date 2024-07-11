Crop tops? Tired. Corsets? Eh. The real style move this summer is a big, big button-up shirt. Katie Holmes was spotted running errands late afternoon on July 10, Whole Foods bags in hand, sporting an oversized button-up with mustard yellow and white stripes.

Holmes was intentional about her casual styling. The outfit says, "I didn't even have time to look in the mirror, but I'm still pulling a look" rather than, "I slept over at my friend's and wore one of their old shirts because I forgot to pack a change of clothes." Well, it says a little of both, in a chic way. The actress fastened her shirt at the top with a single button and rolled up the sleeves to just above her wrists.

Katie Holmes embraces Big Shirt Summer while running errands. (Image credit: Backgrid one time use)

Underneath her Big Shirt™, she wore a pair of high-waisted denim shorts. Holmes completed her grocery shopping uniform with brown fisherman sandals and a black Tribeca Film Festival baseball cap.

The look is in line with Holmes's typical street style—laid-back, loose, and thought-through. Last month, she embraced Big Shirt Summer (BSS) on two separate occasions, layering an unbuttoned blue-and-white striped button-up overtop a midi-length designer dress (again paired with her trusty fisherman sandals) and picking a baggy, butter yellow t-shirt to pair with white jeans for travel.

But Holmes isn't the first star to try BSS on for size (no pun intended). Gigi Hadid wore a slouchy red crewneck sweater with a white boho maxi skirt. Selena Gomez wore the easy shirt trend, in the form of a "boyfriend" shirt by Alexander Wang, for date night.

Gigi Hadid plays with proportions in a slouchy red sweater and a white maxi skirt. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jennifer Lawrence has stayed true to the style all season in hip-grazing graphic tees, large button-downs in varying colors and Hanes-esque short-sleeve white shirts. Just yesterday, J. Law wore a beige shacket that extended down to her mid-thigh.

