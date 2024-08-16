At this point, Katie Holmes has basically sworn off high heels, wearing flat shoes almost exclusively whenever she leaves the house. She loves The Row's Eva Flats and has several pairs of Gucci's classic horsebit loafers, but her sneaker collection is by far her most impressive.

The actor is constantly growing her assortment and reveals new styles daily that have previously been unseen in her closet. She's got Nikes and chunky PONYs and she's positively obsessed with her Adidas Sambas. Just yesterday, Holmes stepped out in a pair of covetable-yet-relatable sneakers, adding yet another pair to my personal shopping list.

Her most recent footwear comes from a brand that's been worn by stars like Bella Hadid. Holmes was photographed on August 15 in New York City wearing a pair of Axel Arigato's Dice Lo Leather Sneakers, styled with gray sweatpants (another of the star's favorite pieces) and an artsy graphic tee.

Katie Holmes wears gray sweatpants and a white graphic tee while out in NYC. (Image credit: Robert O'Neil/Backgrid / BACKGRID)

Though the sneaker is currently shoppable in green, black, gray, and white, Holmes went with the navy colorway. The hue played nicely against the cool tones of her blue-gray joggers.

Drawing more attention to her sneaker of the day, Holmes wore them with a colorful pair of striped tube socks. Beyond that, she accessorized with tortoise shell square-frame sunglasses and a canvas weekender bag trimmed with caramel-colored leather. She also wore the pearl necklace stack she's been favoring this week.

For her trip through NYC this week, Holmes has been leaning heavily on her sweatpants collection. The actor has stepped out on several occasions wearing the athleisure classic, pairing it with everything from basic T-shirts to more chaotic, grandpa-inspired button-ups.

In a recent interview with Town & Country, Holmes defended her laid-back approach to street style. Street style is bigger now than it was in her Dawson's Creek days, but the star isn't changing her style for the cameras. "As an actor, you weren't necessarily photographed all the time on the street," she said. "It's different now, and it's flattering, but it doesn't change how I live or dress."

So make no mistake: Even in sneakers and sweats, Katie Holmes is the moment.