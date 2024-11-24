Katie Holmes Pulls Off Daytime Pajama Dressing With Help From Her Timeless Gucci Loafers
The actress is the queen of mixing comfort and style.
Katie Holmes remains undefeated when it comes to mixing comfort and fashion.
On Saturday, Nov. 23, the actress was spotted arriving to her Broadway play Our Town in New York City wearing the ultimate daytime pajama outfit.
Holmes wore emerald green, silk-looking pajama-style pants, paired with an oversized grey cardigan layered over a t-shirt. To complete her daytime pajama look, she wrote a large black trench coat and, of course, elevated the comfy fit with her go-to, timeless all-black Gucci loafers.
Holmes is the queen of mixing high- and low-fashion, so her Saturday fit was hardly a surprise to those who have been following the fashion-forward mom. Back in June, Holmes dressed-down a designer sundress by pairing it with a simple, unbuttoned blue and white striped shirt.
At the time, she completed her nonchalant street style look with a Madewell bucket bag valued at under $200.
In August, Holmes continued to flaunt her affinity for another laid-back trend: an oversized shirt paired with loose-fitting pants and chic ballet flats.
While enjoying a casual stroll through Manhattan at the time, the Dawson's Creek alum was spotted wearing a pair of oversized jeans embellished with intricate topstitching, sleek black ballet flats, and a graffiti print sweater. While Holmes has set a precedent for wearing large sweaters when out-and-about, the bold knit was a departure from her typical top collection, which is filled with plain button-down shirts and classic T-shirts.
In a June, 2024 interview with The Times, Holmes opened up her dedication to prioritizing comfort over all—and why she doesn't believe she has an "innate style."
“No, I’m not. I really look at other people that have an innate sense of style. And I’m like, ‘Oh—that with that! OK, that’s cool.’ I’m always looking for inspiration. I like to mix and match classic pieces. I like vintage a lot," she said at the time.
"Living in New York City I have to have things that are practical and comfortable. The city influences my style," she continued.
"Usually I’m in ballet flats, sneakers, baggy jeans and a T-shirt. I like putting it together in a way that doesn’t look like you put it together.”
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
