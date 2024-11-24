Katie Holmes Pulls Off Daytime Pajama Dressing With Help From Her Timeless Gucci Loafers

Katie Holmes remains undefeated when it comes to mixing comfort and fashion.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, the actress was spotted arriving to her Broadway play Our Town in New York City wearing the ultimate daytime pajama outfit.

Holmes wore emerald green, silk-looking pajama-style pants, paired with an oversized grey cardigan layered over a t-shirt. To complete her daytime pajama look, she wrote a large black trench coat and, of course, elevated the comfy fit with her go-to, timeless all-black Gucci loafers.

Holmes is the queen of mixing high- and low-fashion, so her Saturday fit was hardly a surprise to those who have been following the fashion-forward mom. Back in June, Holmes dressed-down a designer sundress by pairing it with a simple, unbuttoned blue and white striped shirt.

At the time, she completed her nonchalant street style look with a Madewell bucket bag valued at under $200.

Katie Holmes is seen arriving to her Broadway play 'Our Town' on November 23, 2024 in New York, New York (Image credit: Getty Images)

In August, Holmes continued to flaunt her affinity for another laid-back trend: an oversized shirt paired with loose-fitting pants and chic ballet flats .

While enjoying a casual stroll through Manhattan at the time, the Dawson's Creek alum was spotted wearing a pair of oversized jeans embellished with intricate topstitching, sleek black ballet flats, and a graffiti print sweater . While Holmes has set a precedent for wearing large sweaters when out-and-about, the bold knit was a departure from her typical top collection, which is filled with plain button-down shirts and classic T-shirts .

In a June, 2024 interview with The Times, Holmes opened up her dedication to prioritizing comfort over all—and why she doesn't believe she has an "innate style."

“No, I’m not. I really look at other people that have an innate sense of style. And I’m like, ‘Oh—that with that! OK, that’s cool.’ I’m always looking for inspiration. I like to mix and match classic pieces. I like vintage a lot," she said at the time.

Katie Holmes (Image credit: Backgrid)

"Living in New York City I have to have things that are practical and comfortable. The city influences my style," she continued.

"Usually I’m in ballet flats, sneakers, baggy jeans and a T-shirt. I like putting it together in a way that doesn’t look like you put it together.”