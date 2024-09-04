Katie Holmes's street-style fashion has officially entered fall mode and throwback territory. For her latest outing in New York City, the actress got her head start on transitional dressing by putting her barrel-leg jeans aside in favor of an equally divisive denim trend.

The calendar may have read "September 4, 2024," but Holmes looked like she'd walked out of 2010. In place of cozy, light layers for a breezy day in the city, Holmes opted to let loose in a lime green lace blouse. The frilly long-sleeve shirt came with a scalloped mock neck and see-through fabrication, revealing her black underwire bra underneath. That was just the start of the mid-2000s codes in her outfit.

Katie Holmes stacked three divisive trends into one 2010-coded outfit while walking in New York City. (Image credit: Cover Images)

The Dawson's Creek alum is almost always seen in a pair of easy-to-slip-on bottoms, whether it's a loose midi skirt or wide-leg pants. For this occasion, however, Holmes paired her sheer shirt with mid-rise, medium-wash skinny jeans.

These hallmarks of 2010s fashion haven't been seen in the mainstream for a few years, and they've been disavowed by many fashion insiders. Holmes proves she needs no co-sign from the masses to move forward with the skinny jeans revival. According to the runways, it is a rising fall 2024 denim trend to watch out for despite the naysayers. (A-listers like Meghan Markle have already tapped the controversial style earlier this year.)

The rest of Holmes's outfit leans into a throwback aesthetic along the lines of Alexa Chung's Madewell collaboration even more. The actress styled her tight-fitted denim with a black handbag adorned with a gold chain strap and a pair of metallic, square-toed Mary Jane ballet flats.

Holmes has regularly embraced the aughties-inspired Mary Jane silhouettes in her recent summer sightings. She's previously styled the comfy shoe with slip dresses, linen button-ups, and flared bottoms.

Holmes's Mary Janes and skinny jean combo is the first of the fall, but knowing her outfit-repeating tendencies, it could be she'll be put it on a loop for the season ahead—even if it polarizes onlookers.

