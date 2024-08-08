Katie Holmes Styles Up Her Khaki Rain Jacket With a Straw Tote and $300 Sneakers

Cloudy skies can't overshadow her style.

Katie Holmes wears a khaki trench coat and a blue hoodie while walking in New York City
(Image credit: Backgrid)
A little rain can't stop Katie Holmes from test-driving trendy sneakers on the New York City sidewalks.

In the past week alone, the actress has made it her mission to keep everyone updated on rising styles to watch out for this year. First, she tapped a potential Adidas It sneaker for a day spent running errands in Manhattan. Then, she knocked out her to-dos on a rainy day in yet another silhouette to note.

On Wednesday, August 7, Katie Holmes was photographed strolling near a park in full-on casual rain gear. She wore an oversized, off-white rain jacket buttoned over a baby blue hoodie, the hood peeking from underneath at the collar.

Curve Waterproof Belted Jacket
Rains Curve Waterproof Belted Jacket

Eat More Veggies Cotton Graphic Hoodie
Sporty & Rich Eat More Veggies Cotton Graphic Hoodie

Instead of going for a monochrome set, she mix-matched her sweats. Holmes coordinated her look with a pair of white, straight-leg joggers. Similar to many, many times before, the Dawson's Creek alum enlisted in her favorite maxi tote bag to lug around her belongings. This time, she opted for a large straw bag woven with black detailing and embellished with a cerulean blue strap.

Navigator Drawstring Utility Pants
Zella Navigator Drawstring Utility Pants

Raffia/navy Medium Raffia Tote
MZ Wallace Navy Medium Raffia Tote

Holmes tied her brunette hair back into a low bun and completed her no-makeup look with a pair of brown tortoise cat-eye sunglasses.

Nove Sunglasses
Otra Nove Sunglasses

But of course, it isn't a noteworthy Katie Holmes street-style look without her sneakers. On this day, she swapped out her recently approved Adidas Retropy E5s—a shoe known for both running and everyday wear—for the Axel Arigato Dice Lo kicks. The black-and-white shoe takes on the retro-inspired look that Holmes has sported time and again.

Similar to that of her beloved PONY sneakers, the Axel Arigato Dice Los features a contrasting, color-blocking panel made of Cowhide suede. While most trending It sneakers are sold out and resold for double the price (cough…Adidas Sambas and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s), Holmes's new favorite shoes are still fully in stock and priced at a cool $310.

Dice Lo Sneakers
Axel Arigato Dice Lo Sneakers

Katie Holmes has spent most of her summer—and most of 2024 so far—off-duty. Aside from the occasional glam on the red carpet or hitting up a gala, Holmes is carrying on business as usual in New York City, especially in the trending shoe department.

Katie Holmes in Adidas Sambas February 2024

Leave it to Katie Holmes to use her street-style sightings as an opportunity to endorse the trendiest sneakers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When she's not in sleek boots, ballet flats, or most recently, fisherman sandals, Holmes can be found tracking down sneakers bound for the spotlight like the Axel Arigato Dice Los. Given her talent for choosing styles everyone ends up wearing, it won't be the last we see of it, either.

Shop Katie Holmes's Axel Arigato Dice Lo Sneakers

Dice Leather Sneakers
Axel Arigato Dice Lo Leather Sneakers

Dice Lo Sneaker
Axel Arigato Dice Lo Sneakers

Dice Lo Leather Sneakers
Axel Arigato Dice Lo Leather Sneakers

Dice Lo Sneaker
Axel Arigato Dice Lo Sneakers

