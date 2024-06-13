Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Caramel Syrup Highlights on Curly and Straight Hair

Katie Holmes holds a special place in countless style lovers' hearts for her iconic, expansive closet and mastery of effortless outfit changes. This week, her latest head-turning looks were as much about her easy, undone hair as her clothing. Attending back-to-back events, Holmes debuted subtle caramel highlights that looked incredible on both straight, flat-ironed hair and bouncy curls.

Holmes started demonstrating how chic her highlights looked regardless of hairstyle on Monday, June 10, in New York City. Attending a Chanel x Tribeca Film Festival dinner at The Odeon in a see-through lace set, she wore her hair in face-framing waves.

Holmes's curls appeared all the more defined with the slight color contrast of her honey-brown highlights. This especially goes for the blondest, bounciest strands that caught the light on the right side of her face. Her new coloring also added dimension to Holmes's signature brunette shade, epitomizing the beach-ready vibe that so many of us used to attempt with Sun In.

Katie Holmes' highlights brought out the volume in her curly hair on Monday night. (Image credit: MEGA/GC Images)

The following afternoon, Holmes wore her hair pin-straight. It cascaded past the waist cutouts of her summer sweater dress, giving her a mermaid-like look. Her quick hairstyle brought out just how light Holmes's new highlights are in addition to showing off her hair's length.

Holmes worked with her longtime hair team, colorist Gina Gilbert and hairstylist DJ Quintero, on both looks. The latter shared a close-up of Holmes's bouncy curls for Chanel on Instagram. While he gave shout-outs to the rest of Holmes's glam and wardrobe team (including makeup artist Genevieve Herr and wardrobe stylist Brie Welch), he didn't reveal exactly which products Holmes uses to achieve her sun-kissed color.

Katie Holmes looks summer-ready with long, sunkissed highlights. (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

While Holmes typically dances (and dresses) to her own beat, her new beauty look reflects the 2024 hair trends ruling Hollywood right now. Celebrity colorist Rita Hazan previously told Marie Claire warm, honey hues would be the dominant hair palette this year. "It’s natural and effortless with a happy, bright golden tone—just make sure to stay away from orange or brass tones," Hazan said. Rihanna and Beyoncé have already tried shades of blonde and light brown; Holmes's caramel highlights are the latest addition to the list.

Between her voluminous evening curls and daytime straight hair, Holmes assuaged the fear that so many of us have when test-driving a new haircut or color: that after we leave, we'll have to wear our hair exactly the same way it was styled at the salon to look good. If you were considering lightening your hair this summer, or if you're feeling anxious about switching up your signature look, take Holmes as inspiration to throw caution to the wind. Then, bring both photos of her caramel syrup highlights to your colorist.