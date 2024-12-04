Katie Holmes Builds a Festive Holiday Party Suit Entirely From Under-$200 Finds
Forget the classic party dress.
Figuring out exactly which cozy duffle coat, upscale designer tote, or trendy sneaker Katie Holmes is wearing usually requires hours of internet sleuthing. But on Dec. 3, Holmes led me directly to the source of her holiday-chic party suit—where it's still very much in stock for the weeks of festive activities ahead.
Before heading to the Barrymore Theatre for her evening performance of Our Town—where she'd enter the stage door in her go-to winter coat—Katie Holmes went shopping at Ann Taylor's Flatiron flagship grand opening. The brand has a reputation for no-nonsense suiting, so she and stylist Brie Welch naturally chose a blazer and pants for the occasion. But their pairing had some festive twists. Instead of matching her mauve pink blazer to pants in an identical shade, Holmes dipped into a reigning winter color trend with a pair of burgundy velvet pants.
Holmes completed her mixed-material look with a striped Ann Taylor button-up, pointed-toe kitten-heel boots, and touches of silver jewelry. I don't know which impressed my editor-on-a-budget brain more: the way Holmes expertly blended textures, colors, and shapes in a single outfit, or the way she did so with pieces that are all currently under $200. It's the sort of outfit that I can also imagine in a context without professional photographers. Her casual tailoring, and the palette she chose, is just as suited for work cocktails as it is for a gift exchange with friends.
The Dawson's Creek star spent her morning at the flagship chatting with executives and browsing the racks of plaid blazers and bow-topped work blouses. One photo caught her stopping by a lineup of rich, holly red satin pajama suiting. Maybe Holmes will try an even merrier holiday suit for her next event.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
