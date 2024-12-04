Figuring out exactly which cozy duffle coat, upscale designer tote, or trendy sneaker Katie Holmes is wearing usually requires hours of internet sleuthing. But on Dec. 3, Holmes led me directly to the source of her holiday-chic party suit—where it's still very much in stock for the weeks of festive activities ahead.

Before heading to the Barrymore Theatre for her evening performance of Our Town—where she'd enter the stage door in her go-to winter coat—Katie Holmes went shopping at Ann Taylor's Flatiron flagship grand opening. The brand has a reputation for no-nonsense suiting, so she and stylist Brie Welch naturally chose a blazer and pants for the occasion. But their pairing had some festive twists. Instead of matching her mauve pink blazer to pants in an identical shade, Holmes dipped into a reigning winter color trend with a pair of burgundy velvet pants.

Katie Holmes dropped by Ann Taylor's Flatiron flagship grand opening, in a twist on holiday party suiting. (Image credit: BFA Courtesy Ann Taylor)

Ann Taylor Striped Pocket Tunic Shirt $94.50 at Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor The Jayne Trouser Velvet Pant $119 at Ann Taylor

Holmes completed her mixed-material look with a striped Ann Taylor button-up, pointed-toe kitten-heel boots, and touches of silver jewelry. I don't know which impressed my editor-on-a-budget brain more: the way Holmes expertly blended textures, colors, and shapes in a single outfit, or the way she did so with pieces that are all currently under $200. It's the sort of outfit that I can also imagine in a context without professional photographers. Her casual tailoring, and the palette she chose, is just as suited for work cocktails as it is for a gift exchange with friends.

The Dawson's Creek star spent her morning at the flagship chatting with executives and browsing the racks of plaid blazers and bow-topped work blouses. One photo caught her stopping by a lineup of rich, holly red satin pajama suiting. Maybe Holmes will try an even merrier holiday suit for her next event.

Katie Holmes browsed Ann Taylor's racks of holiday party suits and sweaters. (Image credit: BFA Courtesy Ann Taylor)

