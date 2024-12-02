Katie Holmes and Her Duffle Teddy Coat Take the Sock Boot Trend for Rom-Com Worthy Spin
The star bundled up in two winter trends for a post-Thanksgiving stroll.
Consider this my formal petition to cast Katie Holmes in Meg Ryan x Nora Ephron-esque winter romantic comedy as soon as the Dawson's Creek alum wraps her current stint in Broadway's Our Town revival. With her slightly haphazard, utterly self-referential personal style, the star wouldn't even need a costume designer's input to embody the charmingly chaotic look of every great rom-com heroine.
On Sunday, Dec. 1, the actor made this point abundantly clear in a black Forte Forte coat that tapped into the teddy coat trend. Her long brunette hair was pulled back into a low ponytail that fell over the side of faux shearling jacket's hood. Statement-making teddy and shearling styles top Marie Claire's short list of the best winter jackets and coats to acquire this season. And needless to say, a cozy parka is one type of coat everyone should own.
Max Mara first introduced the Teddy coat on the 2013 runways, but in recent months, celebrities like Lily Collins, Hailey Bieber, and Rihanna have been spotted endorsing the fuzzy style's resurgence in trending winter 2025 colors like chocolate brown and butter yellow. Holmes's exact black coat is sold-out, but a shorter version from the same brand is still available. Alternatively, Stand Studio offers a very close match if you can stand the weather without a hood.
Underneath her textural calf-length coat, Holmes wore a pair of ivory trousers accessorized with square-toe black leather ankle boots. The pair featured a flat heel and a pliable sock-like design. Sock boots seem to be enjoying a renaissance thanks to their inclusion in Fall 2023 collections from Bottega Veneta, Hermès, and Chanel. Since then, celebrity-favorite luxury brands such as Khaite, Proenza Schouler, and The Row have followed up with their own takes on the trending boot style.
Lately, it seems no outfit is complete for Holmes without aviator sunglasses and Manu Atelier's Birkin-esque Le Cambon tote. The taupe suede color way she's carrying here is sold-out, but smooth leather options in milk chocolate brown and buttery beige as well as smoky green suede are still available for less than $800.
Can't you imagine Holmes dropping her phone, mid-call to her teenage daughter, right in front of a handsome stranger in this bundled-up ensemble? Meet-cutes always happen when you're looking a little disheveled, and I'd be more than willing to bet Holmes is wearing a Meg Ryan-inspired sweater beneath her sturdy duffle coat. Someone call Netflix STAT.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
