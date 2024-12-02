Consider this my formal petition to cast Katie Holmes in Meg Ryan x Nora Ephron-esque winter romantic comedy as soon as the Dawson's Creek alum wraps her current stint in Broadway's Our Town revival. With her slightly haphazard, utterly self-referential personal style, the star wouldn't even need a costume designer's input to embody the charmingly chaotic look of every great rom-com heroine.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, the actor made this point abundantly clear in a black Forte Forte coat that tapped into the teddy coat trend. Her long brunette hair was pulled back into a low ponytail that fell over the side of faux shearling jacket's hood. Statement-making teddy and shearling styles top Marie Claire's short list of the best winter jackets and coats to acquire this season. And needless to say, a cozy parka is one type of coat everyone should own.

Katie Holmes burrows into a hooded black Forte Forte coat for a post-Thanksgiving stroll in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Mara first introduced the Teddy coat on the 2013 runways, but in recent months, celebrities like Lily Collins, Hailey Bieber, and Rihanna have been spotted endorsing the fuzzy style's resurgence in trending winter 2025 colors like chocolate brown and butter yellow. Holmes's exact black coat is sold-out, but a shorter version from the same brand is still available. Alternatively, Stand Studio offers a very close match if you can stand the weather without a hood.

Underneath her textural calf-length coat, Holmes wore a pair of ivory trousers accessorized with square-toe black leather ankle boots. The pair featured a flat heel and a pliable sock-like design. Sock boots seem to be enjoying a renaissance thanks to their inclusion in Fall 2023 collections from Bottega Veneta, Hermès, and Chanel. Since then, celebrity-favorite luxury brands such as Khaite, Proenza Schouler, and The Row have followed up with their own takes on the trending boot style.

Katie Holmes pairs black ankle boots with ivory trousers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lately, it seems no outfit is complete for Holmes without aviator sunglasses and Manu Atelier's Birkin-esque Le Cambon tote. The taupe suede color way she's carrying here is sold-out, but smooth leather options in milk chocolate brown and buttery beige as well as smoky green suede are still available for less than $800.

Katie Holmes carries a suede Manu Atelier bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Can't you imagine Holmes dropping her phone, mid-call to her teenage daughter, right in front of a handsome stranger in this bundled-up ensemble? Meet-cutes always happen when you're looking a little disheveled, and I'd be more than willing to bet Holmes is wearing a Meg Ryan-inspired sweater beneath her sturdy duffle coat. Someone call Netflix STAT.

