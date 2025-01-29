Over the last few seasons, Kylie Jenner has worked hard to position herself as the darling of Paris Couture Week. Twice a year, the star attends fashion's most elite runway shows, wearing the most extravagant looks money can buy. Last June, she wore a dazzling, crystal-covered Schiaparelli gown. The season before, she accessorized an etherial Jean Paul Gaultier gown with towering pleaser pumps. And who could forget her viral lion head dress from 2023?

This season, the youngest Jenner has been just as busy, churning out Couture Week looks that have fashion editors like me sprinting to their keyboards. Yesterday morning, she kicked off 2025 with a (surprisingly saucy) tweed skirt suit from Chanel. Adding a level of drama we've come to expect from her, Jenner styled the preppy co-ord with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's favorite designer accessory.

Later that day, the mogul stepped out in yet another ensemble that had fashion group chats abuzz. For a casual (and I use that term very loosely) sushi lunch, the Kardashians star wore a stunning archival Alaïa dress with an interesting history.

Kylie Jenner wears archival Alaïa at Paris Couture Week. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Made from leopard-spotted mesh and black velvet, the curve-hugging number was the high-fashion equivalent of Catwoman's sultry suit. It had long sleeves, a see-through bodice, and a trendy fur-trimmed hemline. Leaning into the '90s vibe, Jenner and her stylist, Mackenzie Grandquist, merchandised with a pair of round-toe mules also from the brand.

She styled the vintage piece with vintage-ispired mules from the same brand. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

The dramatic piece pre-dates Jenner herself. It made its runway debut in the brand's Fall/Winter 1991-1992 Paris Fashion Week show in January of 1991 (she was born in August, 1997). It was the focal point of Alaïa's collection that year, with the brand sending several iterations down the runway. Catsuit and maxi versions were worn by supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, and more.

Naomi Campbell wears a leopard print Alaïa catsuit on the 1991 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another model wore Jenner's gown in luxe plum. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thirty-four years later, the design still hits just as hard.

Shop Leopard Print Dresses Inspired By Kylie Jenner

Mint Velvet Grey Leopard Print Mesh Midi Dress $200 at Mint Velvet

Jean Paul Gaultier Brown Leopard Maxi Skirt $353 at SSENSE

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors