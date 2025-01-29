Kylie Jenner Revives an Archival Alaïa Dress at Paris Couture Week for the 34-Year Anniversary of Its Runway Debut
The historic design pre-dates Jenner herself.
Over the last few seasons, Kylie Jenner has worked hard to position herself as the darling of Paris Couture Week. Twice a year, the star attends fashion's most elite runway shows, wearing the most extravagant looks money can buy. Last June, she wore a dazzling, crystal-covered Schiaparelli gown. The season before, she accessorized an etherial Jean Paul Gaultier gown with towering pleaser pumps. And who could forget her viral lion head dress from 2023?
This season, the youngest Jenner has been just as busy, churning out Couture Week looks that have fashion editors like me sprinting to their keyboards. Yesterday morning, she kicked off 2025 with a (surprisingly saucy) tweed skirt suit from Chanel. Adding a level of drama we've come to expect from her, Jenner styled the preppy co-ord with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's favorite designer accessory.
Later that day, the mogul stepped out in yet another ensemble that had fashion group chats abuzz. For a casual (and I use that term very loosely) sushi lunch, the Kardashians star wore a stunning archival Alaïa dress with an interesting history.
Made from leopard-spotted mesh and black velvet, the curve-hugging number was the high-fashion equivalent of Catwoman's sultry suit. It had long sleeves, a see-through bodice, and a trendy fur-trimmed hemline. Leaning into the '90s vibe, Jenner and her stylist, Mackenzie Grandquist, merchandised with a pair of round-toe mules also from the brand.
The dramatic piece pre-dates Jenner herself. It made its runway debut in the brand's Fall/Winter 1991-1992 Paris Fashion Week show in January of 1991 (she was born in August, 1997). It was the focal point of Alaïa's collection that year, with the brand sending several iterations down the runway. Catsuit and maxi versions were worn by supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, and more.
Thirty-four years later, the design still hits just as hard.
Shop Leopard Print Dresses Inspired By Kylie Jenner
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
