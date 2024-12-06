In my expert fashion editor opinion, the best winter coats and jackets feel like wrapping up burrito-style in a cuddly blanket. (Of course, they look much nicer than the Ugg throws I keep on my couch.) I haven't had the chance to ask Katie Holmes if she agrees, but photos of her new investment shearling coat tell me we're on the same winter styling wavelength.

Holmes was the coziest person on the block as she walked to Manhattan's Barrymore Theatre for her Dec. 5 performance of Our Town. She beat the below-freezing temperatures in one of her best outfits to date: a longline coat by New York City designer Kuzyk, retailing for $4,995 at the boutique, along with burgundy pants and pointed-toe boots. The outerwear's cost is, I think, justified by the yards of pillowy shearling spilling out from inside and into an oversize collar that contrasted with the rest of the navy leather coat. Admit it: She looks both toastier and chicer than one does in a standard-issue black puffer.

Her rich-looking outfit also had a secretly affordable accent to double up on luxurious textures. Beneath it, she appeared to wear the Ann Taylor velvet trousers she styled into a holiday party suit earlier in the week. Those are a little more accessible, marked down to $59.50 in a sale.

Katie Holmes arrived for her Dec. 5 performance wearing a shearling and leather coat by Kuzyk. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Ann Taylor The Jayne Trouser Velvet Pant $59.50 at Ann Taylor

Coats pairing fireside shearlings with rich leather are a wintertime staple that got even more credit in collections from Toteme to Stand Studio and Apparis this season. Holmes's take on the shearling coat trend is obviously a substantial upfront investment, but she's getting her cost-per-wear out of it. Just the day before, on Dec. 4, she rolled up to the same stage door in the same coat. That time, she went the rich neutrals route with black trousers, black boots, and a brown minimalist tote bag.

The day before, Holmes wore the same coat with black pants and her beloved Madewell bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote $175 at Madewell

Celebrities are currently modeling all types of coats beyond Holmes's stage door runway. Within 24 hours of her latest look, Princess Kate attended her Christmas carol service in a stunning Alexander McQueen coat dress while Sabrina Carpenter dusted off her vintage Chanel faux furs. Still, I have to cast my vote for Katie Holmes's as the trend to follow. Shearling coats are just as suited to layering with sweatpants and Adidas Sambas as they are for draping over a sequin dress over the holiday circuit. While I might not have the same outerwear budget as the Dawson's Creek star, I've tracked down several more options to wear the trend below.

Shop Shearling Coats Inspired by Katie Holmes

Princess Polly Day 'n Nite Faux Shearling Lined Longline Jacket $108 at Nordstrom

Stand Studio Hadlee Faux Leather & Faux Shearling Coat $775 at Nordstrom

Apparis Anei Reversible Faux Shearling Coat $545 at Nordstrom

Baum Und Pferdgarten Dafne Coat $489 at Shopbop

