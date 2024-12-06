Katie Holmes Bundles Up in a $4,995 Take on the Shearling Coat Trend and $60 Velvet Pants

Opulence at every price point.

Katie Holmes wears a shearling coat with an oversize collar with a black beanie and velvet pants while on her want to her Broadway show
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

In my expert fashion editor opinion, the best winter coats and jackets feel like wrapping up burrito-style in a cuddly blanket. (Of course, they look much nicer than the Ugg throws I keep on my couch.) I haven't had the chance to ask Katie Holmes if she agrees, but photos of her new investment shearling coat tell me we're on the same winter styling wavelength.

Holmes was the coziest person on the block as she walked to Manhattan's Barrymore Theatre for her Dec. 5 performance of Our Town. She beat the below-freezing temperatures in one of her best outfits to date: a longline coat by New York City designer Kuzyk, retailing for $4,995 at the boutique, along with burgundy pants and pointed-toe boots. The outerwear's cost is, I think, justified by the yards of pillowy shearling spilling out from inside and into an oversize collar that contrasted with the rest of the navy leather coat. Admit it: She looks both toastier and chicer than one does in a standard-issue black puffer.

Her rich-looking outfit also had a secretly affordable accent to double up on luxurious textures. Beneath it, she appeared to wear the Ann Taylor velvet trousers she styled into a holiday party suit earlier in the week. Those are a little more accessible, marked down to $59.50 in a sale.

Katie Holmes stops by her Broadway show wearing a shearling coat with velvet pants and black boots on Dec. 5

Katie Holmes arrived for her Dec. 5 performance wearing a shearling and leather coat by Kuzyk.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The Fort Coat
Kuzyk The Fort Coat

a model wearing a pair of velvet pants also worn by Katie Holmes
Ann Taylor The Jayne Trouser Velvet Pant

Brushed Cashmere Beanie
Nordstrom Brushed Cashmere Beanie

Coats pairing fireside shearlings with rich leather are a wintertime staple that got even more credit in collections from Toteme to Stand Studio and Apparis this season. Holmes's take on the shearling coat trend is obviously a substantial upfront investment, but she's getting her cost-per-wear out of it. Just the day before, on Dec. 4, she rolled up to the same stage door in the same coat. That time, she went the rich neutrals route with black trousers, black boots, and a brown minimalist tote bag.

Katie Holmes walks to her broadway show wearing a shearling coat with black pants and a raisin brown tote bag

The day before, Holmes wore the same coat with black pants and her beloved Madewell bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote
Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote

Celebrities are currently modeling all types of coats beyond Holmes's stage door runway. Within 24 hours of her latest look, Princess Kate attended her Christmas carol service in a stunning Alexander McQueen coat dress while Sabrina Carpenter dusted off her vintage Chanel faux furs. Still, I have to cast my vote for Katie Holmes's as the trend to follow. Shearling coats are just as suited to layering with sweatpants and Adidas Sambas as they are for draping over a sequin dress over the holiday circuit. While I might not have the same outerwear budget as the Dawson's Creek star, I've tracked down several more options to wear the trend below.

Shop Shearling Coats Inspired by Katie Holmes

Simon Miller Jetz Coat
Simon Miller Jetz Coat

Day 'n Nite Faux Shearling Lined Longline Jacket
Princess Polly Day 'n Nite Faux Shearling Lined Longline Jacket

Alexa Trenchcoat — Navy / Beige
Saks Potts Alexa Trenchcoat

Hadlee Faux Leather & Faux Shearling Coat
Stand Studio Hadlee Faux Leather & Faux Shearling Coat

Anei Reversible Faux Shearling Coat
Apparis Anei Reversible Faux Shearling Coat

Baum Und Pferdgarten Dafne Coat
Baum Und Pferdgarten Dafne Coat

TOPICS
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸