If there’s one thing Katie Holmes loves, it’s an outfit formula. She relies on the same template repeatedly to master her "bustling downtown mom" aesthetic—and it works every time.
The latest example? Holmes was photographed in New York City on Friday, May 3, wearing one of her go-to combinations: a pair of light-wash jeans, ballet flats, and a brown jacket. And no, she wasn’t wrapped in her long coat from The Frankie Shop, which she had worn all winter. Instead, she swapped it for a shorter bomber jacket from Mango in a luxe brown suede.
Holmes has dabbled in bomber jackets before, albeit a bit more casually. She wore one from Shoreditch Ski Club with a pair of Adidas Sambas back in February. Her suede swap was just as practical as it is pretty, the perfect light-yet-hardworking layer to face New York City's tricky transitional weather. (The forecast tends to be colder in the mornings and smoldering by mid-day, so it’s hard to master dressing for the season.)
Ever the classic dresser, Holmes has done it perfectly by layering her pick over a blue pin-striped button-down shirt. Even her shoes got an update for the new season. She’s been spotted in a pair of silver flats and doll-like Mary Janes before; this time, she opted for maroon ballerinas adorned with a sweet bow at the toe.
Bomber jackets are the slightly more relaxed version of your classic moto jacket. Slouchy through the front with a zipper fastening, they're perfect for layering over the top of spring sweaters now and over summer dresses later.
Holmes also opted for a style with a color ideal for cross-season dressing. Light brown is a bit easier to style in the summer months than black or navy—so prepare to get a ton of wear out of it right now and again in the fall. Kendall Jenner also co-signed the silhouette last spring, hinting at its timeless appeal.
For a look similar to Holmes's, keep scrolling. I've rounded up a few options (all of which are priced under $500) for you to add into your spring jacket rotation.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Shop Suede Jackets Like Katie Holmes's Pick
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen.
-
Celebs’ Met Gala Facials Include Microcurrent Gloves, LED Therapy, and Vibrational Orbs
I know, because I got the Shani Darden exclusive treatment.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
The Best Under-$38 Wellness Buys I Could Find
Sponsor Content Created With CVS
By Emma Walsh Published
-
3 Chic Bag Styles That Can Pull Any Outfit Together
From sloppy to chic in seconds.
By Nikki Ogunnaike Published
-
Kaia Gerber's Pre-Met Gala 2024 Outfit Couldn't Be More Understated
The model adds another must-have style to our top 2024 sneaker list.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Carries an $83 Handbag, Then a $20,000 Birkin—in Less Than 24 Hours
She's covering every point on the handbag spectrum.
By India Roby Published
-
Kendall Jenner's Miami Grand Prix Appearance Comes With Two Perfect Summer Outfit Ideas
Her paddock style is classic Americana.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya Warms Up for the 2024 Met Gala in a Vintage John Galliano Dress
She addressed the night's theme in two ways at once.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Bella Hadid Gives Her Basic White Tank an Urban Cowgirl Upgrade
She styled her closet staple in a 'Cowboy Carter' direction.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Next Phase in the Mary Janes Trend? Doll-Like Slippers
The Mary Janes trend is evolving in a whimsical direction.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Gabrielle Union Pairs Her Evening Dress With Under-$300 Reformation Heels
She's just the latest It Girl to approve of the line.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Re-Wears Her Favorite Cropped Sweatsuit in an Ab-Baring Selfie
She just re-wore her favorite set.
By India Roby Published