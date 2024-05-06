Katie Holmes Tracks Down a Perfect Suede Spring Jacket at Mango

Her find is ideal for tricky transitional weather.

If there’s one thing Katie Holmes loves, it’s an outfit formula. She relies on the same template repeatedly to master her "bustling downtown mom" aesthetic—and it works every time.

The latest example? Holmes was photographed in New York City on Friday, May 3, wearing one of her go-to combinations: a pair of light-wash jeans, ballet flats, and a brown jacket. And no, she wasn’t wrapped in her long coat from The Frankie Shop, which she had worn all winter. Instead, she swapped it for a shorter bomber jacket from Mango in a luxe brown suede.

Holmes has dabbled in bomber jackets before, albeit a bit more casually. She wore one from Shoreditch Ski Club with a pair of Adidas Sambas back in February. Her suede swap was just as practical as it is pretty, the perfect light-yet-hardworking layer to face New York City's tricky transitional weather. (The forecast tends to be colder in the mornings and smoldering by mid-day, so it’s hard to master dressing for the season.)

Ever the classic dresser, Holmes has done it perfectly by layering her pick over a blue pin-striped button-down shirt. Even her shoes got an update for the new season. She’s been spotted in a pair of silver flats and doll-like Mary Janes before; this time, she opted for maroon ballerinas adorned with a sweet bow at the toe.

Katie Holmes wearing a Mango suede bomber jacket in New York

Katie Holmes masters transitional dressing in her Mango suede bomber jacket, cropped jeans, and ballet flats.

Leather Bomber Jacket - Women
Mango Leather Bomber Jacket

Square Toe Ballerina - Plum
Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Ballerina

Chloé Tortoiseshell Marcie Sunglasses
Chloé Tortoiseshell Marcie Sunglasses

Emerson Wide-Leg Jeans
Nili Lotan Emerson Wide-Leg Jeans

Bomber jackets are the slightly more relaxed version of your classic moto jacket. Slouchy through the front with a zipper fastening, they're perfect for layering over the top of spring sweaters now and over summer dresses later.

Holmes also opted for a style with a color ideal for cross-season dressing. Light brown is a bit easier to style in the summer months than black or navy—so prepare to get a ton of wear out of it right now and again in the fall. Kendall Jenner also co-signed the silhouette last spring, hinting at its timeless appeal.

For a look similar to Holmes's, keep scrolling. I've rounded up a few options (all of which are priced under $500) for you to add into your spring jacket rotation.

Shop Suede Jackets Like Katie Holmes's Pick

Blank NYC Brick Wall Bomber Jacket
Blank NYC Brick Wall Bomber Jacket

Julia Jacket
APC Julia Jacket

Cotton on Faux Suede Bomber Jacker in Tan
Cotton:on Faux Suede Bomber Jacker in Tan

Kenny Bomber
Lioness Kenny Bomber

100% Suede Trucker Jacket
Quince 100% Suede Trucker Jacket

Madewell

Madewell Shrunken Zip-Front Jacket in Suede

