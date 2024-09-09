Kendall Jenner Styles Her All-White US Open Outfit With Rich-Looking Accessories
It's giving millionaire.
Though I primarily follow fashion editors and influencers and stylish celebs, my feed has been flooded with tennis content for the past week. That's because, in recent years, the two industries have become inextricably linked, with sporting events becoming the buzziest events for street style spotting.
Court-side front rows—whether for tennis or basketball—are oftentimes more well-attended than the front rows of fashion week's most elite designer shows. This year's US Open, for example, saw stars like Joey King, Phoebe Dynevor, and Taylor Swift (in a $248 Reformation dress, no less).
Kendall Jenner even skipped New York Fashion Week's jam-packed lineup on Sunday to watch the sporting event. After walking the Alaïa runway in a tube top, the model headed out to Queens to watch the Sept. 8 championship matches.
Looking like she just stepped out of a Colgate commercial, Jenner wore a corduroy set that matched her bright white smile. Her top featured capped sleeves and shoulder pads with a curved button-up detail and a rounded asymmetrical collar. She styled it with a matching, ribbed mini skirt for a modernized take on the classic tennis whites.
She paired her simple set with rich-looking accessories, which included $990 round-toe pumps from The Row (makers of the unofficial rich girl uniform) and what looks to be Ferragamo's Iconic Gancini Top-Handle Bag in matching black leather. She also donned a pair of simple black sunglasses, a gold bangle, a soft, blush-colored lipstick.
Even if Jenner sits out the rest of fashion month entirely, this look served hard enough on its own.
Shop White Co-Ords Inspired By Kendall Jenner
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
