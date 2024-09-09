Though I primarily follow fashion editors and influencers and stylish celebs, my feed has been flooded with tennis content for the past week. That's because, in recent years, the two industries have become inextricably linked, with sporting events becoming the buzziest events for street style spotting.

Court-side front rows—whether for tennis or basketball—are oftentimes more well-attended than the front rows of fashion week's most elite designer shows. This year's US Open, for example, saw stars like Joey King, Phoebe Dynevor, and Taylor Swift (in a $248 Reformation dress, no less).

Kendall Jenner even skipped New York Fashion Week's jam-packed lineup on Sunday to watch the sporting event. After walking the Alaïa runway in a tube top, the model headed out to Queens to watch the Sept. 8 championship matches.

Looking like she just stepped out of a Colgate commercial, Jenner wore a corduroy set that matched her bright white smile. Her top featured capped sleeves and shoulder pads with a curved button-up detail and a rounded asymmetrical collar. She styled it with a matching, ribbed mini skirt for a modernized take on the classic tennis whites.

Kendall Jenner heads to the US Open wearing a white co-ord and black heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She paired her simple set with rich-looking accessories, which included $990 round-toe pumps from The Row (makers of the unofficial rich girl uniform) and what looks to be Ferragamo's Iconic Gancini Top-Handle Bag in matching black leather. She also donned a pair of simple black sunglasses, a gold bangle, a soft, blush-colored lipstick.

Even if Jenner sits out the rest of fashion month entirely, this look served hard enough on its own.

