All the motivation I need to dip into the athletic shorts trend and hit the gym this summer is coming from Kendall Jenner's latest Instagram 'fit check.

Days after jetting off to the Hamptons in 2024's biggest sneaker trend and tiny shorts, Jenner was back at home in Los Angeles and getting her activewear fix in a chili pepper red set by Alo Yoga. The model's mirror selfie featured nothing but her scoop-neck, cut-out bra, coordinating shorts, and a hint of her butter yellow nail polish.

Kendall Jenner shared a glimpse at her latest workout gear in an Instagram Stories snap on Sunday, July 7. (Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Alo Yoga Slit Bra - Red Hot Summer $64 at Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga Alosoft High-Waist Carefree Short - Red Hot Summer $58 at Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga is to Jenner's workout regimen what The Row's runway is to Jenner's everyday outfits: the one label she simply can't stop wearing if she tried. In addition to this weekend's chili pepper red set, Jenner has been photographed wearing the brand dozens of times—and not only in official campaigns. With each and every rep of the Airsoft leggings in her Pilates lineup, the brand gets a vote as Jenner's favorite. She's not alone: Fellow It girls Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber have all worn the brand, designating it a celebrity favorite sneakers and leggings destination.

Jenner has been photographed in matching sets and one-off pieces from Alo Yoga dozens of times over the years. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Usually, Jenner sticks to all-black matching sets or at least a pair of black leggings. But sometimes, the model will even introduce some controversial items into her activewear lineup. See: the time this spring when she brought the capri pants trend to the gym, in the form of a heather gray matching set paired with ballet flats. Runways from Ferragamo to Tory Burch had been styling up the knee-length leggings before Jenner wore them—but on her, there was suddenly a real-world application for the look.

Kendall Jenner has also played with some unconventional sportswear styling—like the time she paired a capri workout set with black ballet flats. (Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Seamless Delight High Neck Bra - Athletic Heather Grey $68 at Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga Alosoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capri - Athletic Heather Grey $88 at Alo Yoga

Aeyde Uma Leather Mary Jane Ballerina Flats $375 at Neiman Marcus

Her latest chili pepper red set is the best of both worlds: a little adventurous with the cut-out bra, completely functional with the supportive straps and flexible shorts. The next time I gear up for a sweat session, I'll wear what she's wearing.