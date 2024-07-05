Hailey Bieber Pairs Summer's Laid-Back Overalls Trend With a Strawberry Red T-Shirt
She's not the only celebrity getting on board with this one-and-done outfit.
Of all the late 1990s and early 2000s style motifs making a comeback in 2024—from wide black headbands to low-rise jeans and belly button piercings—it's the summer overalls trend that just earned a spot in Hailey Bieber's closet.
In a photo posted on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 4, Hailey Bieber wears a strawberry red T-shirt underneath a pair of slouchy, very '90s-coded denim overalls. A pair of gold hoops dangles from the Rhode founder's first piercing; swipes of Rhode's blush give her cheeks an extra-rosy glow. The color palette was right on-theme with the Fourth of July's red, white, and blue dress code. Meanwhile, Bieber's laid-back denim and T-shirt looked fit for a trip to the farmer's market—matching nails painted with fruits and veggies she shared with followers days earlier, as well as her new "strawberry shortcake makeup" routine.
While exact credits for Bieber's low-key holiday outfit haven't been shared yet, one aspect is easily identifiable: It's a bit of a departure from the maternity looks she's worn in public recently. Ever since she announced her pregnancy this May—in custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, no less—Bieber has been challenging the definition of traditional maternity style. She's worn crop tops and vintage biker jackets; slinky lace catsuits and leather jackets; tiny scarf tops and floral underwear; LBDs with bubble skirts; and just this past week, a custom bodycon dress and matching blazer.
Working with stylist Dani Michelle, Hailey Bieber has sent her followers an empowering message: True personal style and motherhood aren't mutually exclusive.
But Bieber's personal style has always had its more casual moments, too. At Coachella, for example, she wore a soccer jersey and Mary Janes. In videos showing off Rhode's latest launches, she's given fellow mom Gigi Hadid a shout-out with a preppy maternity outfit featuring a cozy Guest in Residence polo shirt. (Hadid is the label's founder.) Even in the early days of her pregnancy, she was one of the biggest proponents of the athletic shorts trend—wearing her vintage Fila running shorts with oversize leather jackets. Taking a step off the runway gas pedal for a relaxed denim trend is certainly within her wheelhouse.
Intentionally or not, Bieber has also co-signed one of fashion insiders' favorite resurgent trends. Overalls, as Marie Claire previously reported, are the one-and-done outfit of choice for everyone from Olivia Wilde to Sofia Richie-Grainge. They're more versatile than they look—as Sarah Jessica Parker proved by pairing hers with crystal pumps—and they're even going to the Olympics this summer.
Let Hailey Bieber's latest low-key outfit be a reminder that your wardrobe can do both: It can be understated one day, sexy the next, and sporty the day after. Personal style never has to be limited—and it can definitely include a pair of relaxed overalls.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Shop Hailey Bieber's Easy Overalls Summer Outfit
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Hot Ultrasound Waves Visibly Tightened My Loose Arm Skin
Sofwave, a non-invasive high-frequency device, toned my arms when weight lifting couldn't.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Bridgerton's Key Makeup Artist and Hairstylist Share Their Favorite On-Set Beauty Products
They're all so good.
By Shawna Hudson Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Enters Her Nancy Meyers Style Era
Her outfit for a holiday in the Hamptons is pure countryside chic.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Goes Countryside Chic in the Hamptons Wearing $195 Flip Flops and a $6,400 Dior Bag
Her outfit for a holiday in the Hamptons is pure countryside chic.
By India Roby Published
-
Selena Gomez Has Found the Ideal All-White Summer Work Dress
And it's less than $300.
By Danielle Campoamor Last updated
-
Victoria and David Beckham Rewear Their "Very '90s" Purple Wedding Outfits
"Look what we found."
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Copy and Pastes Her Dinner Outfit From The Row's Runway, With Two Minimalist Twists
The model wore an outfit straight off their latest runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Dua Lipa Serves an All-Black Leather and Vintage Gucci Look Even in the Summer Heat
She's keeping up her edgy aesthetic even as temperatures rise.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Princess Beatrice Gives a Classic Floral Midi Dress the Royal Treatment
Her exact dress is still available to shop.
By India Roby Published
-
Sophie Turner Embraces Summer's Most Whimsical Shirt Trend
She's having a Little Bo Peep summer.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Sends a Message in a Slogan Crop Top and $6,300 Dior Basket Bag
Her latest tee made a reference to one of her own songs.
By India Roby Published