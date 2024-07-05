Of all the late 1990s and early 2000s style motifs making a comeback in 2024—from wide black headbands to low-rise jeans and belly button piercings—it's the summer overalls trend that just earned a spot in Hailey Bieber's closet.

In a photo posted on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 4, Hailey Bieber wears a strawberry red T-shirt underneath a pair of slouchy, very '90s-coded denim overalls. A pair of gold hoops dangles from the Rhode founder's first piercing; swipes of Rhode's blush give her cheeks an extra-rosy glow. The color palette was right on-theme with the Fourth of July's red, white, and blue dress code. Meanwhile, Bieber's laid-back denim and T-shirt looked fit for a trip to the farmer's market—matching nails painted with fruits and veggies she shared with followers days earlier, as well as her new "strawberry shortcake makeup" routine.

Hailey Bieber dressed down her maternity style with a pair of overalls and a red T-shirt on Instagram. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

Missoma Chubby Small Hoop Earrings $149 at Missoma

Rhode Pocket Blush Juice Box $24 at Rhode

While exact credits for Bieber's low-key holiday outfit haven't been shared yet, one aspect is easily identifiable: It's a bit of a departure from the maternity looks she's worn in public recently. Ever since she announced her pregnancy this May—in custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, no less—Bieber has been challenging the definition of traditional maternity style. She's worn crop tops and vintage biker jackets; slinky lace catsuits and leather jackets; tiny scarf tops and floral underwear; LBDs with bubble skirts; and just this past week, a custom bodycon dress and matching blazer.

Working with stylist Dani Michelle, Hailey Bieber has sent her followers an empowering message: True personal style and motherhood aren't mutually exclusive.

Hailey Bieber recently visited New York City to promote Rhode's new pocket blush. While in town, she dressed up in a custom LaQuan Smith dress and Magda Butrym blazer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mrs. Bieber also pushed the definition of maternity style in a lace catsuit by Alessandra Rich and a leather blazer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Bieber's personal style has always had its more casual moments, too. At Coachella, for example, she wore a soccer jersey and Mary Janes. In videos showing off Rhode's latest launches, she's given fellow mom Gigi Hadid a shout-out with a preppy maternity outfit featuring a cozy Guest in Residence polo shirt. (Hadid is the label's founder.) Even in the early days of her pregnancy, she was one of the biggest proponents of the athletic shorts trend—wearing her vintage Fila running shorts with oversize leather jackets. Taking a step off the runway gas pedal for a relaxed denim trend is certainly within her wheelhouse.

Intentionally or not, Bieber has also co-signed one of fashion insiders' favorite resurgent trends. Overalls, as Marie Claire previously reported, are the one-and-done outfit of choice for everyone from Olivia Wilde to Sofia Richie-Grainge. They're more versatile than they look—as Sarah Jessica Parker proved by pairing hers with crystal pumps—and they're even going to the Olympics this summer.

Overalls are getting their due left and right in fashion. Most recently, Sarah Jessica Parker styled a paint-splattered pair into Carrie Bradshaw's And Just Like That... wardrobe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Let Hailey Bieber's latest low-key outfit be a reminder that your wardrobe can do both: It can be understated one day, sexy the next, and sporty the day after. Personal style never has to be limited—and it can definitely include a pair of relaxed overalls.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Hailey Bieber's Easy Overalls Summer Outfit

We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls $98 at Free People