Kendall Jenner Elevates Her Minimalist Blazer-and-Jeans Outfit Formula for Paris Fashion Week

She could be taking notes from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Kendall jenner in Paris wearing a cropped tailored blazer and sunglasses
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
Contributions from
in News

Kendall Jenner seems to be testing a more polished take on her minimalist outfit formulas—when she's not pouring shots of 818 Tequila for college students, that is. On Monday, Sept. 23, the model kicked off her stint at Paris Fashion Week with an off-duty ensemble that seamlessly blended French Girl fashion with '90s It Girl minimalism. Captured on her way out of the Ritz Hotel, Jenner appeared to be dressed for a busy day of fittings in a waist-cinching gray check blazer, a black boatneck top, and straight-leg blue jeans. Her jacket looks like a vintage find from Alaïa's Fall 1988 collection.

Recently, hairstylist Jenna Perry—the deft hands behind Jenner's brand-new rich girl blonde dye job—gave Vogue a window into the model's fall style inspiration following her trip to the salon during New York Fashion Week.

“It took me two days to take her this gorgeous shade of golden blonde,” Perry told the outlet. “She is really inspired by the '90s and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy right now.”

Kendall Jenner wearing a corseted blazer and straight leg jeans.

Kendall Jenner left her hotel on Monday, Sept. 23, in a twist on her usual minimalist staples.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Coperni Cropped Double Breasted Wool Jacket
Coperni Cropped Double Breasted Wool Jacket

Intimissimi Boatneck Top
Intimissimi Boatneck Top

Straight Leg Jeans
Mango Straight Leg Jeans

Decades after Bessette-Kennedy's tragic death, her understated personal style—which emphasized timeless silhouettes, smart tailoring, and muted colors—continues to amass a cult following and influence the rise of contemporary trends like quiet luxury. In keeping with Bessette-Kennedy's dislike of heavily accessorized dressing, Jenner finished her latest Paris look with black kitten heels, a black Kelly Dépêches 36 briefcase courtesy of Hermès, and black sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner walking in Paris

Kendall Jenner's look included all-black accessories, from her sunglasses to her kitten heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Stuart Weitzman Stuart Kitten Pump
Stuart Weitzman Stuart Kitten Pump

Fashion Show Sl 277 52mm Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Fashion Show Sl 277 52mm Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Kendall Jenner has been making waves across the international fashion circuit this month with help from her stylist, Dani Michelle. She started the festivities with a surprise appearance on the Alaïa runway held at New York City's Guggenheim Museum. After a brief runway hiatus—and a stop by Toteme's minimalist front row—Jenner turned up again in Milan wearing a chocolate brown Bottega Veneta dress for the label's front row.

Is Jenner's Parisian outfit a hint toward a runway she'll walk later this week or just a glimpse at her off-duty, all-business wardrobe? Either way, it's definitely a refreshing twist on the staples Jenner loves.

Shop Blazers and Jeans Inspired by Kendall Jenner

Aritzia Babaton Arbus Blazer
Aritzia Babaton Arbus Blazer

Blurred Glencheck Long Wool Blazer
Akris Punto Blurred Glencheck Long Wool Blazer

Draped Tailored Jacket - Pale.grey
Scanlan Theodore Draped Tailored Jacket

Val Baggy Distressed Straight Leg Jeans
Reformation Val Baggy Distressed Straight Leg Jeans

The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

The Hiker Hover Straight Leg Jeans
Mother The Hiker Hover Straight Leg Jeans

