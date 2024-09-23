Kendall Jenner Elevates Her Minimalist Blazer-and-Jeans Outfit Formula for Paris Fashion Week
She could be taking notes from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.
Kendall Jenner seems to be testing a more polished take on her minimalist outfit formulas—when she's not pouring shots of 818 Tequila for college students, that is. On Monday, Sept. 23, the model kicked off her stint at Paris Fashion Week with an off-duty ensemble that seamlessly blended French Girl fashion with '90s It Girl minimalism. Captured on her way out of the Ritz Hotel, Jenner appeared to be dressed for a busy day of fittings in a waist-cinching gray check blazer, a black boatneck top, and straight-leg blue jeans. Her jacket looks like a vintage find from Alaïa's Fall 1988 collection.
Recently, hairstylist Jenna Perry—the deft hands behind Jenner's brand-new rich girl blonde dye job—gave Vogue a window into the model's fall style inspiration following her trip to the salon during New York Fashion Week.
“It took me two days to take her this gorgeous shade of golden blonde,” Perry told the outlet. “She is really inspired by the '90s and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy right now.”
Decades after Bessette-Kennedy's tragic death, her understated personal style—which emphasized timeless silhouettes, smart tailoring, and muted colors—continues to amass a cult following and influence the rise of contemporary trends like quiet luxury. In keeping with Bessette-Kennedy's dislike of heavily accessorized dressing, Jenner finished her latest Paris look with black kitten heels, a black Kelly Dépêches 36 briefcase courtesy of Hermès, and black sunglasses.
Kendall Jenner has been making waves across the international fashion circuit this month with help from her stylist, Dani Michelle. She started the festivities with a surprise appearance on the Alaïa runway held at New York City's Guggenheim Museum. After a brief runway hiatus—and a stop by Toteme's minimalist front row—Jenner turned up again in Milan wearing a chocolate brown Bottega Veneta dress for the label's front row.
Is Jenner's Parisian outfit a hint toward a runway she'll walk later this week or just a glimpse at her off-duty, all-business wardrobe? Either way, it's definitely a refreshing twist on the staples Jenner loves.
Shop Blazers and Jeans Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
- Halie LeSavageSenior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)
