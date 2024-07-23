Kendall Jenner knows how to vacation in style. Like her daytime minimal uniform, her summer wardrobe is packed with timeless pieces, from little black dresses to flip flops and swimsuits galore. In her latest Instagram carousel, Kendall Jenner showcased a stringy, intentionally mismatched bikini and a down-to-earth baseball cap.

The Kardashians star updated her 292 million followers of her recent whereabouts on Monday, July 22, this time lounging at the edge of a private boat and sipping on a pink drink—perhaps mixed with a splash of her very own 818 Tequila. In a series of three images, Jenner was photographed wearing a tiny, triangle red bikini top. She opted out of a full matching moment. Instead of coordinating in red, she wore cheeky black bottoms, with the barely-there brief coming with silver hardware at the hip.

Kendall Jenner zhuzhed up the bikini by pairing her tiny red top with black bottoms. (Image credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram)

She did, however, color coordinate in an unlikely way: Jenner accessorized with a cheery red Polo Ralph Lauren dad hat worn over her long brunette hair and had matching red nails. She also added gold jewelry pieces—medium-sized hoops and a dainty chain bracelet—to complete. As expected from a day spent in the water, Jenner also opted out of makeup.

"wake surfer girl," the 28-year-old captioned her Instagram post. (Image credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram)

Jenner is usually one to stay true to a foolproof uniform, but from time to time, she enjoys a subtle switch-up by tossing out her own style rulebook.

Last week, on July 18, she put her supermodel spin on the classic "little black dress" silhouette while attending Miley Cyrus and Gucci's poolside summer party at the Chateau Marmont. With the help of her stylist Dani Michelle, the 818 Tequila founder wore a deconstructed LBD, which she changed into a backless top and a mini wraparound skort. She threw in lingerie cues with a frilly lace bralette underneath.

Before the evening celebration, Jenner put color theory to the test in jeans, flip flops, and classic neutrals. She mixed her favorite low-key colors with black flip-flops from The Row and a large brown tote bag, concluding the debate that no matter the colorway, neutrals do, in fact, pair well together.

But back to the bikini: Kendall Jenner isn't the only celebrity who's serving up vacation-ready swimwear inspiration this summer. Ahead of the season (and pre-pregnancy announcement), Jenner's model cohorts like Hailey Bieber put a seaside cowgirl twist on a matching Tropic of C red bikini set, while Gigi Hadid incorporated a slew of anti-trend summer essentials—like denim shorts—with her gingham Frankies Bikinis top. There's no "right" way to wear a bikini, but Jenner's styling hack proves that the most subtle of changes can really elevate one.

