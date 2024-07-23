Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Inner "Surfer Girl" in a Mismatched Bikini and Baseball Cap
Red on top, black on bottom.
Kendall Jenner knows how to vacation in style. Like her daytime minimal uniform, her summer wardrobe is packed with timeless pieces, from little black dresses to flip flops and swimsuits galore. In her latest Instagram carousel, Kendall Jenner showcased a stringy, intentionally mismatched bikini and a down-to-earth baseball cap.
The Kardashians star updated her 292 million followers of her recent whereabouts on Monday, July 22, this time lounging at the edge of a private boat and sipping on a pink drink—perhaps mixed with a splash of her very own 818 Tequila. In a series of three images, Jenner was photographed wearing a tiny, triangle red bikini top. She opted out of a full matching moment. Instead of coordinating in red, she wore cheeky black bottoms, with the barely-there brief coming with silver hardware at the hip.
She did, however, color coordinate in an unlikely way: Jenner accessorized with a cheery red Polo Ralph Lauren dad hat worn over her long brunette hair and had matching red nails. She also added gold jewelry pieces—medium-sized hoops and a dainty chain bracelet—to complete. As expected from a day spent in the water, Jenner also opted out of makeup.
"wake surfer girl," the 28-year-old captioned her Instagram post.
Jenner is usually one to stay true to a foolproof uniform, but from time to time, she enjoys a subtle switch-up by tossing out her own style rulebook.
Last week, on July 18, she put her supermodel spin on the classic "little black dress" silhouette while attending Miley Cyrus and Gucci's poolside summer party at the Chateau Marmont. With the help of her stylist Dani Michelle, the 818 Tequila founder wore a deconstructed LBD, which she changed into a backless top and a mini wraparound skort. She threw in lingerie cues with a frilly lace bralette underneath.
Before the evening celebration, Jenner put color theory to the test in jeans, flip flops, and classic neutrals. She mixed her favorite low-key colors with black flip-flops from The Row and a large brown tote bag, concluding the debate that no matter the colorway, neutrals do, in fact, pair well together.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
But back to the bikini: Kendall Jenner isn't the only celebrity who's serving up vacation-ready swimwear inspiration this summer. Ahead of the season (and pre-pregnancy announcement), Jenner's model cohorts like Hailey Bieber put a seaside cowgirl twist on a matching Tropic of C red bikini set, while Gigi Hadid incorporated a slew of anti-trend summer essentials—like denim shorts—with her gingham Frankies Bikinis top. There's no "right" way to wear a bikini, but Jenner's styling hack proves that the most subtle of changes can really elevate one.
Shop Kendall Jenner's Mix-Match Bikini
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Lady Gaga Takes On the Dad Hat Trend
The superstar trades theatrical headpieces for the humble baseball cap.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Selena Gomez Goes Butter Yellow for Her Birthday
Plus a $600 initial necklace.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
'Love Island USA' Season 6 Isn't Over Yet—Here's What to Know About the Highly-Anticipated Reunion
We're finishing summer with another appearance from the Islanders.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Lady Gaga Takes On the Dad Hat Trend in Paris
The superstar trades theatrical headpieces for the humble baseball cap.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes's Anti-Trend Summer Outfit Dresses Down Her Favorite Madewell Bag and Ballet Flats
She's a proud outfit repeater.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Blake Lively Channels Her Inner Superhero at the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Premiere in a Fiery Versace Catsuit
She coordinated with Gigi Hadid for a matching 'Deadpool & Wolverine' moment.
By India Roby Published
-
Gigi Hadid's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Premiere Outfit Puts a Miu Miu Twist on Method Dressing
It's also head-to-toe Miu Miu.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Meghan Markle Carries a Subtle Nod to Princess Diana—Her Lady Dior Bag—With Jeans and a White Button-Down
She's carried this meaningful accessory before.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Caitlin Clark Scores Sheer Neutrals and $174,000 of Tiffany Jewelry for the WNBA All Star Game
It's worth even more than you can imagine.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Zendaya Steps Into the Controversial Mesh Flats Trend With Two Underrated Basics
The actor's take on the endless shoe trend is so low-key.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Molly Dickson Is Hollywood’s Hardest-Working Stylist
She went from knowing "zero" about fashion to dressing some of the industry's biggest names.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated