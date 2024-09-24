Kendall Jenner Models a See-Through Bustier Dress in Fall's Sexiest Color Trend at Paris Fashion Week
She's heating up the runway in more than one way.
Over the past few years, a new trend has emerged in the fashion and beauty space. Celebrities have taken to dyeing their hair every color imaginable and, while that's nothing new, their color-coordinated wardrobes are.
Stars are dressing specifically for their new hair color, wardrobing up in the same palette to further underscore their change of aesthetic. Dua Lipa, for example, has been wearing rich burgundy non-stop since dyeing her hair cherry cola red and, now that Ariana Grande has gone bleach blonde, her wardrobe has been noticeably pastel.
Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, recently bleached her hair "rich girl" blonde, unveiling a warm-hued platinum color at Milan Fashion Week. But, unlike her counterparts, Jenner isn't dressing to match—she's dressing to clash.
Since debuting her shocking new 'do, Jenner's wardrobe choices have been notably at odds with her hair color. For her first red carpet appearance as a Blonde Girlie, the supermodel wore a chocolate brown midi dress from Bottega Veneta. The following day, she was seen in Paris wearing a black crew-neck tee with a sculpted blazer in gray plaid.
Her latest look, however, is easily Jenner's most dramatic. Making her first Paris runway appearance of the season, the model walked in Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris's "Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show, on Sept. 23. She was draped in crimson, wearing an asymmetrical bustier dress/catsuit hybrid with matching gloves.
The look featured a sheer bodice and a built-in cape. Its vivid colorway contrasted magnificently with her yellow-blonde hair, a feature further emphasized by Jenner's matching red lip.
One of fall's spiciest color trends, head-to-toe red was something of a theme in L'Oréal's show. Cara Delevingne also wore a look of crimson, taking the catwalk in a cherry duster coat and matching hot pants.
It's safe to say heads were turned.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
