Over the past few years, a new trend has emerged in the fashion and beauty space. Celebrities have taken to dyeing their hair every color imaginable and, while that's nothing new, their color-coordinated wardrobes are.

Stars are dressing specifically for their new hair color, wardrobing up in the same palette to further underscore their change of aesthetic. Dua Lipa, for example, has been wearing rich burgundy non-stop since dyeing her hair cherry cola red and, now that Ariana Grande has gone bleach blonde, her wardrobe has been noticeably pastel.

Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, recently bleached her hair "rich girl" blonde, unveiling a warm-hued platinum color at Milan Fashion Week. But, unlike her counterparts, Jenner isn't dressing to match—she's dressing to clash.

Since debuting her shocking new 'do, Jenner's wardrobe choices have been notably at odds with her hair color. For her first red carpet appearance as a Blonde Girlie, the supermodel wore a chocolate brown midi dress from Bottega Veneta. The following day, she was seen in Paris wearing a black crew-neck tee with a sculpted blazer in gray plaid.

Her latest look, however, is easily Jenner's most dramatic. Making her first Paris runway appearance of the season, the model walked in Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris's "Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show, on Sept. 23. She was draped in crimson, wearing an asymmetrical bustier dress/catsuit hybrid with matching gloves.

Kendall Jenner heated up the runway in a red bustier dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The look featured a sheer bodice and a built-in cape. Its vivid colorway contrasted magnificently with her yellow-blonde hair, a feature further emphasized by Jenner's matching red lip.

Jenner coordinated her red lipstick with her stunning red dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of fall's spiciest color trends, head-to-toe red was something of a theme in L'Oréal's show. Cara Delevingne also wore a look of crimson, taking the catwalk in a cherry duster coat and matching hot pants.

Jenner and Delevingne take their final walks in coordinating outfits. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's safe to say heads were turned.