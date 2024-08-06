Kendall Jenner Soaks Up the Ibiza Sun in a Sheer Sundress and $650 Flip Flops
The supermodel continues to enlist in her favorite summer styles for a day spent by the water.
Kendall Jenner wasted no time after the 2024 Paris Olympics to head right where the sun is. After cheering on Team USA in patriotic Ralph Lauren merch and, later on, a gold slip skirt and designer flip flops, Jenner ditched the city for Formentera—a Spanish island that sits next to Ibiza. The supermodel wasted no time getting down to the beach in a sheer sundress and her favorite designer flip flops.
On Monday, August 5, Kendall Jenner was captured with a group of her friends—which included influencer Fai Khadra and actress Justine Skye—exploring the beach and before heading to lunch at Molí de Sal. The 28-year-old tapped into her minimalist personal style even for a casual day out by the water, opting to wear a black-and-white striped sundress from the Australian brand DISSH. (The $210 TikTok-viral style is already sold out.) The maxi dress was sleeveless and semi-sheer, revealing the tiny black bikini set she wore underneath.
The Kardashians star completed her simple yet chic beach attire with a large black tote bag slung over her shoulder and a pair of leather flip flops by The Row—the same sandals she's been seen sporting with classic neutrals all summer long.
Naturally, Jenner went without makeup for a day spent by the coast. Instead, she wore a pair of black sunglasses and used a black claw clip to pin up her dark hair.
This isn't Jenner's first foray into the sundress silhouette this season. Coincidentally, the 818 Tequila founder was last spotted in the ultra-comfy style while on a family vacation in Mallorca, Spain, back in June. There, she wore a stunning (and once again, see-through) lavender Khaite gown, which came with a floor-grazing maxi skirt and a high neckline.
Not only has the sundress trend been a key part of Jenner's summer wardrobe, but her choice in shoes is particularly noteworthy. As a minimalist at heart, Jenner has a few trusty shoe staples in her regular rotation. The Row's black leather flip flops have been her go-to lately.
She sported the sleek—and, for some, controversial—flip flops as recently as last week. On Friday, August 2, Jenner was seen leaving a restaurant in Paris channeling the Olympic spirit—the supermodel way, of course—in a basic black tee paired with a flowy gold slip skirt by The Row. She styled the appropriately-themed skirt with the $650 beach flip flops. (Despite the flip flop naysayers, the open-toed slip-on style can, indeed, look stylish even when worn out in the city.)
From Emily Ratajkowski to Jennifer Lopez and even Zoë Kravitz, flip flops have been the celebrity must-have now more than ever, especially ones the hail from The Row. While ballet flats and jelly sandals have been circulating A-listers’ off-duty style, there’s something about the simple, quiet-luxe flip flops that celebs simply can’t get enough of. Take inspiration from Kendall Jenner’s relaxed beach outfit and shop similar sundresses and flip flops, ahead.
Shop Kendall Jenner's Summer Sundress and Flip Flops
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
