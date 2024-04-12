Kendall Jenner is pushing for the red color trend agenda ahead of festival season.
To toast the first weekend of Coachella, the supermodel hosted a welcome reception in Palm Springs on April 11, kicking off the three-day event and her new edit for online retailer FWRD.
Jenner, the creative director of FWRD, was photographed on the red carpet in a burgundy maxi dress from Tove. The brand's sleeveless figure-hugging dress featured a slight scoop-neck and halter bodice.
She coordinated her dark cherry gown with a matching-colored wristlet from The Row—now sold out—and black strappy heels also from the Olsen twins's luxury label.
Jenner kept her glam simple, wearing her brunette hair past her shoulders along with a glossy nude lip and rosy pink cheeks.
The Kardashians star is undeniably a minimalist aficionado, and it seems that this year, she's opting out of the usual festival uniform—like feathers, crochet, and micro minis—for her signature subdued look. But no matter the occasion, she's constantly discovering ways to put a spin on her foolproof aesthetic. Case in point: Opting for a red-hot color choice.
While Jenner's look at the FWRD event may be too formal for a weekend spent dancing in the desert, the supermodel is on to something in terms of the rich colorway.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Red is 2024's biggest color trend and was kicked into full gear over the last few seasons by brands like Ferragamo, Gucci, Tibi, and more. The vibrant color has been adopted in all hues, from fiery red to maroon, all of which have been worn on A-listers, ranging from Hailey Bieber to Gwyneth Paltrow to Suki Waterhouse.
It's also become a major color trend in the beauty department, with stars like Dua Lipa and Megan Fox transforming their dark locks into a bold cherry statement.
Perhaps Jenner's choice of red is a one-off for the occasion. Or perhaps she is starting a campaign pushing for more red throughout festival season, knowing the trendsetter that she is. And if that's the case, you heard it here first.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Royal Family Is Up Against Its “Biggest Crisis” Since the 1936 Abdication, Expert Says
“It’s been quite shocking.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Gets Real About "First Heartbreak" From 2 Years Ago
She didn't say who broke her heart, but clues could point to Joshua Bassett.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Khloé Kardashian Reflects on Being Pregnant With True Ahead of 6th Birthday
She got to experience pregnancy alongside sister Kylie Jenner, too.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kendall Jenner Calls This Coquette Gown the "Dress of My Dreams"
You can pre-order it now.
By India Roby Published
-
Kendall Jenner's Navy Suit and Orange Bag Are a Lesson in Color Theory
The model put color theory into action on a recent errand run.
By India Roby Last updated
-
Kendall Jenner Wears a Near-Identical Version of Princess Diana's Revenge Dress
There's no better post-breakup purchase than an LBD.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid’s Idea of Spring Style Is a Trench Coat and Bralette
Transitional dressing, done the supermodel way.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Kendall Jenner Styles Her Corseted Margiela Bodysuit With Nothing But Tights and Heels
Her latest outfit proves her affinity for the no-pants look.
By India Roby Published
-
Is Kylie Jenner's Outfit Hinting at Her New Alcohol Brand?
Giving #ad and outfit inspiration in one go.
By India Roby Published
-
Dua Lipa's Pantsless Lingerie Outfit Kicks Date-Night Style Up a Notch
She merged romance with her signature pop star edge.
By Melony Forcier Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski Puts a Practical Spin on the Pantless Trend at Paris Fashion Week
It came down to her choice of comfortable footwear.
By Aaron Royce Published