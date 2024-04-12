Kendall Jenner is pushing for the red color trend agenda ahead of festival season.

To toast the first weekend of Coachella, the supermodel hosted a welcome reception in Palm Springs on April 11, kicking off the three-day event and her new edit for online retailer FWRD.

Jenner, the creative director of FWRD, was photographed on the red carpet in a burgundy maxi dress from Tove. The brand's sleeveless figure-hugging dress featured a slight scoop-neck and halter bodice.

Kendall Jenner wearing Tove's Eleanor Dress at the FWRD event in Palm Springs, California. (Image credit: BFA/Marc Patrick)

She coordinated her dark cherry gown with a matching-colored wristlet from The Row—now sold out—and black strappy heels also from the Olsen twins's luxury label.

Jenner kept her glam simple, wearing her brunette hair past her shoulders along with a glossy nude lip and rosy pink cheeks.

Jenner accessorized her look with a red mini clutch and black kitten heels, both from The Row. (Image credit: BFA/Marc Patrick)

The Kardashians star is undeniably a minimalist aficionado, and it seems that this year, she's opting out of the usual festival uniform—like feathers, crochet, and micro minis—for her signature subdued look. But no matter the occasion, she's constantly discovering ways to put a spin on her foolproof aesthetic. Case in point: Opting for a red-hot color choice.

While Jenner's look at the FWRD event may be too formal for a weekend spent dancing in the desert, the supermodel is on to something in terms of the rich colorway.

Red is 2024's biggest color trend and was kicked into full gear over the last few seasons by brands like Ferragamo, Gucci, Tibi, and more. The vibrant color has been adopted in all hues, from fiery red to maroon, all of which have been worn on A-listers, ranging from Hailey Bieber to Gwyneth Paltrow to Suki Waterhouse.

Red has been spotted all over the runway, including on Sabato De Sarno's first Gucci Ancora runway show at Milan Fashion Week in 2023. (Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)

It's also become a major color trend in the beauty department, with stars like Dua Lipa and Megan Fox transforming their dark locks into a bold cherry statement.

Perhaps Jenner's choice of red is a one-off for the occasion. Or perhaps she is starting a campaign pushing for more red throughout festival season, knowing the trendsetter that she is. And if that's the case, you heard it here first.