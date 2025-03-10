Kylie Jenner Packs on the PDA With Timothée Chalamet in Cherry Red Vintage Celine and Tennis White Trousers

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at a tennis match
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet couldn't help but pack on the PDA at Indian Wells Tennis Garden over the weekend. Now that Chalamet's Oscars campaign is over, I'd imagine the two suddenly have a lot more time to spend together.

On Mar. 9, the pair attended a match during the BNP Paribas Open in looks that spoke volumes about their celebrity couple style. The beauty mogul chose a short-sleeved cherry red vintage Celine shirt with an interlocking horse-bit motif print. She left the top largely unbuttoned in favor of layering it with a push-up bra and knotting it between her rib cage—a styling hack I've seen friend of the Kar-Jenner family Bella Hadid favoring lately as well.

A photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sipping drinks at the BNP Paribas Open.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sip drinks at the BNP Paribas Open.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attending a match at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Mar. 10.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend a match at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Mar. 10.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner paired her makeshift crop top with a crisp set of white trousers in a nod to the "tennis whites" dress code. She accessorized the ensemble with black Courrèges Tech sunglasses, a matching black manicure, and a bouncy brunette blowout. At one point during the match, the mother of two leaned over to give her SAG Award-winning boyfriend several kisses on the cheek.

Chalamet dressed for their daytime date in a white Adidas track jacket with a lime green collar. He also slipped on two gold Cartier Love bracelets. Could the bangles be gifts from Jenner herself? I wouldn't be surprised.

A photo of Kylie Jenner accessorizing her daytime date outfit with black Courrèges sunglasses.

Kylie Jenner accessorizes her daytime date outfit with black Courrèges sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A photo of Kylie Jenner styling a printed cherry red vintage Celine shirt with white trousers.

Jenner styles a printed cherry red vintage Celine shirt with white trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If these pictures are giving you major déjà vu, it's likely because you've seen these lovebirds smooching at a tennis tournament before. One of their first public dates in September 2023 saw the two cuddling up at the US Open about six months into their budding relationship. Two years later, they seem to have accidentally recreated the moment at the BNP Paribas Open—albeit in much more stylish outfits.

