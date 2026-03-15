Kylie Jenner Delivers a 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Plot-Twist in a Custom Schiaparelli Dress
She's a modern Jessica Rabbit.
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Surprise: Kylie Jenner just teased her look ahead of the 2026 Academy Awards red carpet. While the youngest Kar-Jenner sister has been opting for all-black looks on the awards show circuit, from vintage Versace to skin-tight Mugler, she swapped it for another monochromatic vibe—cherry red.
This stunning look, custom-made for her by Schiaparelli, is coated in wet-look sequins. A plunging halter neckline, a signature keyhole cutout, and a second-skin bodycon fit give her a modern-yet-timeless Jessica Rabbit-esque feel. But don't take my word for it: Jenner captioned the Instagram post showing off her look, "Jessica Who?"
It's a style she's worn before, and one that she's discussed wanting to wear again. In a Vogue YouTube video discussing her "Life in Looks," Jenner dished about wanting to wear the classic keyhole style again—it looks like she got her wish tonight.Article continues below
As for accessories, she chose all Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry. Jenner's suite of earrings, rings, and a show-stopping necklace accounts for approximately 200 carats of diamonds.
Her Oscars glam was very "classic Kylie," with a glowy base and a bronzy shadow across her eyes. Her long brown hair followed suit with true bombshell waves. Lots of blush and a matte, pink-nude lip rounded off the look.
Jenner skipped the carpet altogether, instead opting, once again, to join boyfriend Timothee Chalamet inside the theater. The pair were spotted hand-in-hand as they made their way to their seats before the show, looking very much like the Hollywood power couple they are.
Now that we have her show look in the bag, my sights are set on Vanity Fair's Oscar party to see if Kylie turns the fete into a date night for the second year in a row. After sneaking into last year's Oscars ceremony in a jewel-encrusted Miu Miu gown, she and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet reappeared at the buzzy after-party in a pair of brand-new outfits. She opted for a lacy Ashi Studios gown, styled by sisters Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, while Chalamet swapped a butter yellow set for a classic black getup.
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However, it's not all sneaking around. Jenner did support her beau of three years at the Los Angeles premiere of his Academy Award-nominated movie, Marty Supreme. There, the two brought matchy-matchy couples dressing to a new level in matching orange Chrome Hearts looks.
It's too early in the night to tell whether Jenner will arrive at the 2026 Oscars on Chalamet's arm. Whether she goes solo or stands by his side, she's already delivered one of the night's most sizzling looks.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.