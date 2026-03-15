Kylie Jenner Delivers a 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Plot-Twist in a Custom Schiaparelli Dress

She's a modern Jessica Rabbit.

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Kylie Jenner ina screenshot from her Instagram
(Image credit: @KylieJenner on Instagram)

Surprise: Kylie Jenner just teased her look ahead of the 2026 Academy Awards red carpet. While the youngest Kar-Jenner sister has been opting for all-black looks on the awards show circuit, from vintage Versace to skin-tight Mugler, she swapped it for another monochromatic vibe—cherry red.

This stunning look, custom-made for her by Schiaparelli, is coated in wet-look sequins. A plunging halter neckline, a signature keyhole cutout, and a second-skin bodycon fit give her a modern-yet-timeless Jessica Rabbit-esque feel. But don't take my word for it: Jenner captioned the Instagram post showing off her look, "Jessica Who?"

It's a style she's worn before, and one that she's discussed wanting to wear again. In a Vogue YouTube video discussing her "Life in Looks," Jenner dished about wanting to wear the classic keyhole style again—it looks like she got her wish tonight.

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As for accessories, she chose all Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry. Jenner's suite of earrings, rings, and a show-stopping necklace accounts for approximately 200 carats of diamonds.

Images of Kylie Jenner from her Instagram

Kylie Jenner ahead of the 2026 Oscars.

(Image credit: @kyliejenner on Instagram)

Her Oscars glam was very "classic Kylie," with a glowy base and a bronzy shadow across her eyes. Her long brown hair followed suit with true bombshell waves. Lots of blush and a matte, pink-nude lip rounded off the look.

Images of Kylie Jenner from her Instagram

(Image credit: @kyliejenner on Instagram)

Jenner skipped the carpet altogether, instead opting, once again, to join boyfriend Timothee Chalamet inside the theater. The pair were spotted hand-in-hand as they made their way to their seats before the show, looking very much like the Hollywood power couple they are.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet inside the 2026 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that we have her show look in the bag, my sights are set on Vanity Fair's Oscar party to see if Kylie turns the fete into a date night for the second year in a row. After sneaking into last year's Oscars ceremony in a jewel-encrusted Miu Miu gown, she and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet reappeared at the buzzy after-party in a pair of brand-new outfits. She opted for a lacy Ashi Studios gown, styled by sisters Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, while Chalamet swapped a butter yellow set for a classic black getup.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: EXCLUSIVE ACCESS Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones

Jenner changed into a lacy Ashi Studio gown for the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it's not all sneaking around. Jenner did support her beau of three years at the Los Angeles premiere of his Academy Award-nominated movie, Marty Supreme. There, the two brought matchy-matchy couples dressing to a new level in matching orange Chrome Hearts looks.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: (L-R) Timoth&amp;eacute;e Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the Los Angeles premiere of A24&#039;s &amp;quot;Marty Supreme&amp;quot; at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Jenner and Chalamet made waves when they appeared in coordinating orange looks at the Los Angeles premiere of "Marty Supreme."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's too early in the night to tell whether Jenner will arrive at the 2026 Oscars on Chalamet's arm. Whether she goes solo or stands by his side, she's already delivered one of the night's most sizzling looks.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.