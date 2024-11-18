Leset's Madewell Collaboration Lets Everyone Dress Like an Off-Duty Celebrity
The duo released fresh takes on A-listers' favorite luxury basics.
Dressing like a celebrity en route to Sushi Park or the Bowery Hotel doesn't require an unlimited budget and a stylist like Molly Dickson on retainer. Actually, all it takes is shopping the Leset x Madewell collaboration, available online as of Nov. 18.
Lili Chemla founded Leset in late 2019, with the hopes of "reimagining the forever wardrobe of the modern woman," according to the brand's website. Her approach: Minimalist, modular sets in deliciously soft pointelle knits, elegant satins, and luxurious cashmere-wool blends. The cuts were effortless, but the fabrics were elevated—resulting in a form of everyday dressing that balanced comfort and style to perfection. It only took a few years for Leset's matching sets to creep into the wardrobes of Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lawrence, and Dakota Johnson—and now, anyone who shops the Madewell collection.
The collaboration, much like Leset's core line, is fairly pared-back. It consists of four pointelle knit pieces (a crewneck cardigan, a tank top, a T-shirt, and wide-leg pants) in three colors (cherry red, gray, and white), to be worn as sets or individually. One crewneck gray cardigan closely resembles the Leset original Hailey Bieber wore postpartum; another white T-shirt is a dead-ringer for a Jennifer Lawrence and Katie Holmes favorite.
All four pieces arrive in sizes XS–XL, with prices starting at $78 for a tank top and $198 for a full matching set. More importantly, all four pieces have that understated, "I just threw this on and still look amazing" effect uniting the best celebrity street style moments. Layering the pointelle T-shirt under a shacket, or cozying up in the entire knit set with a leather bomber jacket thrown over the top, instantly emulates Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's best looks wearing the brand. (At this rate, both women may end up wearing those exact formulas with the collaboration.)
Sure, one could look toward the biggest winter trends to exude celebrity energy. But getting cozy in the Leset x Madewell collaboration is just as A-list approved.
Shop Leset's Madewell Collaboration
