Kendall Jenner Skips the Sabrina Carpenter Concert Dress Code for a Bomber Jacket and Leather Boots
She stuck to her personal style codes instead of the tour's.
In 2024, buying tickets to a major pop star's tour also means buying into their style universe. Going to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour all but requires a stack of beaded friendship bracelets; sweating at a Charli XCX concert isn't complete without a brat green outfit. But Kendall Jenner is not like other girls who go to concerts—and when she attended Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'N Sweet Tour in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, she didn't wear custom Victoria's Secret lingerie for the occasion.
Jenner dressed for "Girlie Night," as she dubbed the outing on Instagram Stories, in a going-out riff on her usual wardrobe staples. Instead of the bright pastels, lace, and rhinestones typical of Sabrina Carpenter's concert looks, the model instead chose a black leather bomber jacket, black mini skirt, and under-the-knee leather boots—in black, of course.
Jenner's concert outfit was an outlier in the sequin-coated arena. Even her close friend, Hailey Bieber, wore a lace top and visible bra in an homage to Carpenter's avant-bombshell lingerie. Then again, maybe Jenner's recent bob haircut and dark brown dye job are enough of a nod to "Espresso" to suffice.
After spending early fall with hair categorized as "rich-girl blonde," Kendall Jenner returned to her roots this November. Her return to brunette life has arrived with a range of streamlined minimalist outfits, including a under-$150 Reformation skirt paired to triple-layered tops, a bomber jacket and baseball cap, a sleek brown blazer for a FWRD holiday pop-up party, and now, her Sabrina Carpenter concert outfit. Maybe there's a lesson in Jenner's steadfast commitment to neutral shades and leather footwear: Skipping the dress code works when you're true to yourself.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
