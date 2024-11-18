In 2024, buying tickets to a major pop star's tour also means buying into their style universe. Going to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour all but requires a stack of beaded friendship bracelets; sweating at a Charli XCX concert isn't complete without a brat green outfit. But Kendall Jenner is not like other girls who go to concerts—and when she attended Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'N Sweet Tour in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, she didn't wear custom Victoria's Secret lingerie for the occasion.

Jenner dressed for "Girlie Night," as she dubbed the outing on Instagram Stories, in a going-out riff on her usual wardrobe staples. Instead of the bright pastels, lace, and rhinestones typical of Sabrina Carpenter's concert looks, the model instead chose a black leather bomber jacket, black mini skirt, and under-the-knee leather boots—in black, of course.

Kendall Jenner exits Sabrina Carpenter's concert wearing a black bomber jacket and leather boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Reformation Veda Marco Oversize Leather Bomber Jacket $658 at Nordstrom

Franco Sarto Andria Knee High Boot $240 at Nordstrom

Jenner's concert outfit was an outlier in the sequin-coated arena. Even her close friend, Hailey Bieber, wore a lace top and visible bra in an homage to Carpenter's avant-bombshell lingerie. Then again, maybe Jenner's recent bob haircut and dark brown dye job are enough of a nod to "Espresso" to suffice.

Sabrina Carpenter performs on the Short 'N Sweet tour in feminine costumes by Victoria's Secret and Patou. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After spending early fall with hair categorized as "rich-girl blonde," Kendall Jenner returned to her roots this November. Her return to brunette life has arrived with a range of streamlined minimalist outfits, including a under-$150 Reformation skirt paired to triple-layered tops, a bomber jacket and baseball cap, a sleek brown blazer for a FWRD holiday pop-up party, and now, her Sabrina Carpenter concert outfit. Maybe there's a lesson in Jenner's steadfast commitment to neutral shades and leather footwear: Skipping the dress code works when you're true to yourself.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors