Hailey Bieber's Postpartum Style Now Includes Lace Tops, Visible Bras, and Fur Coats

Black lace is becoming her signature.

hailey bieber wears a fur coat and black lace top that showed her bra
(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Hailey Bieber isn't like other moms, she's a hot mom. Throughout her pregnancy, the model continued to serve looks up until the moment she gave birth. Some of her maternity looks were so iconic, they'll undoubtedly be remembered as her best ever. Nearly three months after welcoming her first son, she's referencing her mat style postpartum.

On Nov. 17, Bieber posted a chic little mirror selfie showing off a perfect fall going out 'fit. She was dressed in the most luxurious fabrics money can buy—faux fur and lace—for a night out at Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'N Sweet Tour with close friend Kendall Jenner. The Rhode lip tint pioneer styled a see-through black lace top over a triangle bralette, putting her layering prowess was on full display. Balancing the boudoir-inspired blouse with a bit of old-school glamour, she then topped the exposed underwear look with a light brown cropped fur coat.

Bieber traded in her maternity pants for low-rise jeans hitting just below her belly button. Most millennials wouldn't touch this trend with a 10-foot pole, but Bieber's loose-fit pair felt unexpectedly wearable. Instead of your typical dark-wash blues, the star went for a faded light wash. Her casual pants were a delightful contrast against the luxe details of her top and coat.

One of her most talked-about maternity looks included many of the same aspects. Back in June, Bieber stepped out wearing a black lace catsuit (not unlike her blouse from this weekend) that looked to be totally see-through. For additional coverage, the star popped on a floor-length duster coat in black leather.

a pregnant hailey bieber wears a see-through lace catsuit and leather duster jacket

A pregnant Bieber wears a see-through lace catsuit and leather jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though her recent look was undoubtedly a more casual take, it certainly draws that maternity moment to mind. The same goes for a recent chocolate brown teddy coat she paired with hot pants or a leather bomber jacket and satin flats: Same vibe, different font.

