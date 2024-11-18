Hailey Bieber isn't like other moms, she's a hot mom. Throughout her pregnancy, the model continued to serve looks up until the moment she gave birth. Some of her maternity looks were so iconic, they'll undoubtedly be remembered as her best ever. Nearly three months after welcoming her first son, she's referencing her mat style postpartum.

On Nov. 17, Bieber posted a chic little mirror selfie showing off a perfect fall going out 'fit. She was dressed in the most luxurious fabrics money can buy—faux fur and lace—for a night out at Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'N Sweet Tour with close friend Kendall Jenner. The Rhode lip tint pioneer styled a see-through black lace top over a triangle bralette, putting her layering prowess was on full display. Balancing the boudoir-inspired blouse with a bit of old-school glamour, she then topped the exposed underwear look with a light brown cropped fur coat.

Bieber traded in her maternity pants for low-rise jeans hitting just below her belly button. Most millennials wouldn't touch this trend with a 10-foot pole, but Bieber's loose-fit pair felt unexpectedly wearable. Instead of your typical dark-wash blues, the star went for a faded light wash. Her casual pants were a delightful contrast against the luxe details of her top and coat.

Hailey Bieber wore a black lace top and matching bra in new mirror selfie. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

One of her most talked-about maternity looks included many of the same aspects. Back in June, Bieber stepped out wearing a black lace catsuit (not unlike her blouse from this weekend) that looked to be totally see-through. For additional coverage, the star popped on a floor-length duster coat in black leather.

A pregnant Bieber wears a see-through lace catsuit and leather jacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though her recent look was undoubtedly a more casual take, it certainly draws that maternity moment to mind. The same goes for a recent chocolate brown teddy coat she paired with hot pants or a leather bomber jacket and satin flats: Same vibe, different font.

Shop Luxe Pieces Inspired By Hailey Bieber's Postpartum Style

Eberjey Soft Stretch Recycled Lace Triangle Bralette $58 at Eberjey

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors