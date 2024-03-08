14 Pieces From Matches' Closing-Down Sale Our Editors Are Shopping While They Can

I come bearing some not-so-great news: the British luxury online fashion retailer, Matches, is closing down, and soon. The site has been a go-to for fashion editors ever since it launched in 2007—and we have big feelings about it shuttering. The only upside is that the site is currently having a massive sale.
In an ode to our favorite retailer, Marie Claire’s editors have parsed through the massive selection and picked out our favorite discounted luxury pieces to shop while you still can. Right now, Matches is offering an extra 20 percent off nearly 5,500 pieces in its outlet section. There’s a minimum spend of $250, the discount is only available on items with the EXTRA 20% OFF button (read: most of them) and items purchased on sale are not eligible for returns or exchanges.
Our editors’ hand-picked pieces run the gamut from a bag brand carried by none other than Taylor Swift to the best sweaters and ‘90s-inspired denim from Matches’ cult-favorite in-house line, Raey. I even found some sleek white strappy sandals on sale in there, too.
Whatever has made Matches a shopping destination for you, there’s a high chance it’s included in the sale. There are, of course, a few pieces that touch on spring’s biggest trends and others that are perfectly classic, like a designer bag from Jil Sander that you can snag for a whopping 70 percent off.
Keep scrolling to shop all of our picks and to read a little more about why we adore them so much. Some are tried-and-true favorites and others are items that have lived rent-free in our shopping-minded brains for weeks now. Either way, this may be your last time to find them before Matches closes for good.
Shop The Matches' Sale
"I have the soul of a Toteme girl, but not necessarily the budget of one. Imagine how delighted I was to find these Toteme sandals for less than $150 in Matches' sale. Between the sleekly minimal design and the cushioned footbed, I'll wear them constantly this spring and summer." — Halie LeSavage, Senior Editor, Fashion and Beauty
“Oversized clutches are very popular right now—just ask Margot Robbie and her Bottega pick. This one from Jil Sander is a little more understated, much like the rest of the line. I have been thinking about making a purchase from the designer for ages, and this bag (on sale for under $800 from an original price of $2,380) might be my first one.” — Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor
“I've been pining after Hunting Season's bags since around the time I noticed Taylor Swift carrying the brand last fall, but I haven't found a style that really fills a gap in my closet. That changed (finally!) with this extra-large hobo bag. It's exactly what I want out of a spring work-to-weekend bag: spacious enough for a laptop and a few books, streamlined enough that I can carry it out of the office without feeling corporate. I feel like Taylor would approve.” — Halie LeSavage, Senior Editor, Fashion and Beauty
“Raey, Matches' in-house line, is widely beloved by fashion folks—myself very much included—for its streamlined, '90s-inspired silhouettes with evergreen appeal. I invested in this white denim midi last spring, and now, after a year of styling it with every top imaginable (cashmere crewnecks, blue button-downs—you name it, I've worn it), I can attest that it's one of the best denim skirts on the market. I can't recommend that you snag one for yourself enough—especially since it's currently 60 percent (!) discounted.” — Emma Childs, Fashion Features Editor
"I'm obsessed with this ribbed blue sweater's athleisure feel and striped V-neck shape. If I was one of those people who went from workouts to brunch looking stylish and non-sweaty (I'm not), I'd throw on this sweater over a sports bra; instead, I'll be wearing it with jeans and dark trousers." — Jenny Hollander, Digital Director
"I’ve been looking for a striped sweater to enhance my spring wardrobe, and I think I just found my match! This cozy-looking layer from Khaite is knit with 100 percent cashmere, so I know it will keep me warm during those breezy springtime days. And when the weather heats up a bit, I’ll tie it around my shoulders." — Lauren Tappan, Fashion Editor
"Every year when summer approaches, I find myself yearning for a billowy Matteau sundress. Now that this pretty version on sale, I may finally get my hands on one. Frankly, I’m obsessed with the ruched bust and puffy sleeves—talk about romantic. It’s just the easy, breezy dress I could see myself wearing every day in the summer, not to mention that this chocolate brown shade feels incredibly rich." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Denim maxi skirts have been spinning through the trend cycles for quite some time now, and they likely aren’t going anywhere. And why would they? They're a must-have staple that can be worn through practically any season (if styled properly, of course). Raey’s white denim skirt is a unique pick, featuring a slightly frayed hem shaped in a flattering fishtail silhouette." — Lauren Tappan, Fashion Editor
"Pieces from The Row are never, ever on sale, and they're never on sale with every size in stock. I can't walk in heels much higher than 80mm, so this brown pair from the Olsen-founded brand is perfect for my weak ankles." — Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor
"Leather jackets get me every single time. While this one still isn't the most affordable after the discounts, it's simply the perfect jacket for spring (and fall, and years to come.) It's the definition of a wishlist item." — Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor
"You can't scroll on Instagram for more than five minutes without seeing a very trendy person wearing an oversized scarf from Acne. I haven't seen this bright green version before, though—and it's the perfect way to add color to my end-of-season wardrobe." — Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor
"Summer is approaching, and as such, I’ll need a handy woven bag by my side. I can easily see myself carrying this bag to a summer picnic or a lunch by the shore, with its intricately woven bucket silhouette and polished leather trim." — Lauren Tappan, Fashion Editor
"I'm going on holiday at the end of the month and this Matteau is coming with me. It is perfect for an evening stroll paired with some sandals, and it works as a lunchtime outfit after laying out on the beach. I love the cutout detail, yet it still feels modest with the long length." — Sophie Cookson, E-Commerce Analyst
"It's officially shacket season, and this oversized, indoor/outdoor jacket will be the piece I reach for instead of a coat until summer hits. I love the oversized front pockets and buttons—a cool, easy, wear-everywhere, piece. It also comes in a muted black." — Jenny Hollander, Digital Director
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen.
