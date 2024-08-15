I've learned a lot about Meghan Markle's tour outfits in my seven years covering her fashion choices. She loves minimal neutrals. She can pull off a high-low pairing, like a Ralph Lauren suit and Cartier jewelry or a backless black St. Agni dress and sandal heels, like the best of them. And when she's traveling abroad, she'll do her research to pay her hosts homage through her clothing.

Case in point: the second outfit Meghan Markle chose for her tour of Colombia with Prince Harry. After starting the day (Thursday, August 15) in the tailored vest trend, courtesy of Veronica Beard, and a white manicure matching her Loro Piana bag, the Duchess changed for a performance at the National Center for the Arts in Bogotá into a woven cut-out midi dress by Johanna Ortiz. Prince Harry also made an outfit swap for the occasion, changing into a khaki suit and coordinating driving loafers.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended their second event of their Colombia tour at the National Center for the Arts in Bogotá. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Markle paired her dress with a few familiar stand-bys in her royal wardrobe: a Cartier necklace she wore for her CBS Sunday Morning interview earlier this month, a few Cartier rings, an da pair of Jimmy Choo sandal heels. She let her hair down from the chignon she wore in the morning, allowing loose waves to spill over her shoulders. But this second Colombia tour look was more significant for the meaning than the polished, end-of-summer styling. (Though that, too, was admirable. Thank her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi.)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry both changed outfits to take in a cultural performance alongside (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle's dress was a sign of fashion diplomacy—a tactic the Duchess of Sussex knows well. The idea boils down to respecting one's hosts on an international trip by wearing designers from the area. On trips to locations as varied as Canada, Australia, and Nigeria, Markle has historically paid close attention to local designers and worn pieces by home-grown talents for her visits.

Johanna Ortiz, the designer behind Markle's vibrant dress, is one of the biggest names in fashion to hail from Colombia. The label's dresses, swimwear, and resortwear is defined by vibrant, punchy prints and playful details—plus the occasional cut-out, like the one on the bodice of Markle's dress. According to the designer's website, her sustainability-driven label was founded in Cali, Colombia, in 2003. While Ortiz has gained international acclaim and retail partnerships at several global boutiques, she chooses to operate her business out of her home country.

Markle's dress featured a geometric woven print in shades of burgundy, mauve pink, and cream. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Markle paired her cutout dress with a Cartier necklace valued at $13,400. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While dressing in a Colombian designer is an apt choice for a stop in Bogotá, it's hardly the first time Meghan Markle has worn the brand. Back in May, she wore another Johanna Ortiz design for her official tour of Nigeria with Prince Harry. On that occasion, she chose a sultry, palm-print dress with a keyhole cut-out at the bodice and a not-insignificant thigh slit.

In May, Meghan Markle wore another Johanna Ortiz dress with a dramatic thigh slit to an event in Nigeria. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get settled into four days of cultural visits and summits surrounding their advocacy for online literacy and mental health, expect to see the pair expanding their personal style horizons while nodding to the nation they're visiting. On her trip to Nigeria, Markle used a red dress by Lagos-based designer Orire to admit she wanted to experiment more with color. Her second Colombia tour look sure seems like an evolution of that idea.

