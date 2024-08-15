How Meghan Markle's Cut-Out Johanna Ortiz Dress, Her Second Colombia Tour Look, Exemplifies Fashion Diplomacy
Everything the Duchess wears is intentional.
I've learned a lot about Meghan Markle's tour outfits in my seven years covering her fashion choices. She loves minimal neutrals. She can pull off a high-low pairing, like a Ralph Lauren suit and Cartier jewelry or a backless black St. Agni dress and sandal heels, like the best of them. And when she's traveling abroad, she'll do her research to pay her hosts homage through her clothing.
Case in point: the second outfit Meghan Markle chose for her tour of Colombia with Prince Harry. After starting the day (Thursday, August 15) in the tailored vest trend, courtesy of Veronica Beard, and a white manicure matching her Loro Piana bag, the Duchess changed for a performance at the National Center for the Arts in Bogotá into a woven cut-out midi dress by Johanna Ortiz. Prince Harry also made an outfit swap for the occasion, changing into a khaki suit and coordinating driving loafers.
Markle paired her dress with a few familiar stand-bys in her royal wardrobe: a Cartier necklace she wore for her CBS Sunday Morning interview earlier this month, a few Cartier rings, an da pair of Jimmy Choo sandal heels. She let her hair down from the chignon she wore in the morning, allowing loose waves to spill over her shoulders. But this second Colombia tour look was more significant for the meaning than the polished, end-of-summer styling. (Though that, too, was admirable. Thank her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi.)
Meghan Markle's dress was a sign of fashion diplomacy—a tactic the Duchess of Sussex knows well. The idea boils down to respecting one's hosts on an international trip by wearing designers from the area. On trips to locations as varied as Canada, Australia, and Nigeria, Markle has historically paid close attention to local designers and worn pieces by home-grown talents for her visits.
Johanna Ortiz, the designer behind Markle's vibrant dress, is one of the biggest names in fashion to hail from Colombia. The label's dresses, swimwear, and resortwear is defined by vibrant, punchy prints and playful details—plus the occasional cut-out, like the one on the bodice of Markle's dress. According to the designer's website, her sustainability-driven label was founded in Cali, Colombia, in 2003. While Ortiz has gained international acclaim and retail partnerships at several global boutiques, she chooses to operate her business out of her home country.
While dressing in a Colombian designer is an apt choice for a stop in Bogotá, it's hardly the first time Meghan Markle has worn the brand. Back in May, she wore another Johanna Ortiz design for her official tour of Nigeria with Prince Harry. On that occasion, she chose a sultry, palm-print dress with a keyhole cut-out at the bodice and a not-insignificant thigh slit.
As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get settled into four days of cultural visits and summits surrounding their advocacy for online literacy and mental health, expect to see the pair expanding their personal style horizons while nodding to the nation they're visiting. On her trip to Nigeria, Markle used a red dress by Lagos-based designer Orire to admit she wanted to experiment more with color. Her second Colombia tour look sure seems like an evolution of that idea.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Shop Dresses Inspired by Meghan Markle's Second Colombia Tour Look
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
'Love is Blind: UK' Stars Bobby and Jasmine Are Fan-Favorites as They Head Down the Aisle
Fans are betting that the rapper and the mental health nurse have found their happily-ever-after.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Every Outfit Meghan Markle Has Worn on Her Colombia Tour (So Far)
Day one started strong with a tailoring trend and a symbolic dress.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jordan Chiles Speaks Out For the First Time After Appeal to Reinstate Her Bronze Olympics Medal Was "Unsuccessful"
“I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
All the Meghan Markle Colombia Tour Outfits the Duchess Has Worn (So Far)
Day one started strong with a tailoring trend and a symbolic dress.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Tries the "Eclectic Grandpa" Trend in a Leopard Button-Up and Sweatpants
We should all take notes on her styling.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jenna Ortega's 'Beetlejuice' Green Leather Dress Features Terrifying Shrunken Heads
Could this be the start of a new color trend?
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Meghan Markle Touches Down for Colombia Tour in the Tailored Vest Trend
She chose a crisp navy suit to kick off the tour.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Zendaya's Italy Day Date Outfit Includes a TikTok-Favorite White Skirt and the Mary Janes Trend
It includes two very simple yet chic basics.
By India Roby Published
-
Kim Kardashian Color-Coordinates Gigi Hadid's Favorite Miu Miu Top With a Matching Birkin—and Her Pomeranian
This is a styling trick we haven't seen before.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Lily Collins Gives the Divisive Peplum Trend's Comeback a Dazzling Couture Upgrade
Her gown combined two divisive trends into one.
By India Roby Published
-
The Kaia Gerber Recipe for Wearing Pajamas Outside: A Classic Bag, It Sneakers, and a Full Earring Stack
Step one: Fill out your earring stack.
By Halie LeSavage Published