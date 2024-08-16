It's day two of Colombian Fashion Week—aka Meghan Markle's Colombia tour. Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex kicked off her journey, which will take her and Prince Harry through Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali. Thus far, her trip has been a parade of fashion moments and classic outfit formulas made modern, with the Duchess wearing not one, but three different outfits in one day.

Naturally, day two is off to a stylish start. But before we dive into her latest look, a quick recap for the girlies: The first stop of her tour was tea time with Vice President Francia Márquez. For the occasion, Markle wore a sleek navy blue tailored vest set from Veronica Beard (which is still available to shop, FYI).

From there, Markle changed into a more daring look (by royal standards), debuting a brocade cut-out dress by Johanna Ortiz . She ended the day in her third and final look, a zesty pumpkin spice-colored co-ord .

Meghan Markle wore three outfits for the first day of her Colombia tour, including this Victoria Beckham top and La Ligne pants. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

That brings us to day two. Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry began the festivities with a visit to Colegio La Giralda, a charter school. The couple participated with students in several activities, including a visit to the school's urban garden, a performance of traditional Colombian music and dance, and puzzle time. Duchess Meghan even practiced speaking Spanish with students.

Meghan Markle looked the part of a very cool teacher for her tour about the grounds, in a linen blazer with a white button-up shirt underneath. Her outermost layer came from Loro Piana, the quiet luxury brand she's been wearing quite a lot lately—including on the tour's first day, in the form of a leather bag with a milky white manicure to match.

The remainder of her look kept the scholarly-chic energy going with tapered black trousers and cap-toe Chanel flats. (Exact credits for her top and pants, styled by Jamie Mizrahi, are still under wraps at press time.) Markle paired her down-to-earth outfit with a low, side-parted bun and minimal makeup. She also wore her gold Cartier Tank watch—the same model Princess Diana favored. A pair of the late royal's butterfly earrings shimmered on Markle's ears.

Prince Harry also got the collegiate style memo, wearing a blue button-down shirt and green trousers.

(Image credit: Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiled and hugged students, speaking with them in their classroom and throughout the grounds. Education is a major focus of their trip: The day before, they met students at another Bogotá charter school. Markle said the students were "impressive, smart and savvy."

Meghan Markle completed puzzles with students and practiced her Spanish. (Image credit: Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)

Duchess Meghan's latest, low-key look picks up a common thread in her best outfits: It's built with all-time wardrobe classics, while still feeling fresh. It's also only the first outfit royal fans have seen from day two of the tour—meaning another outfit is just around the corner.

