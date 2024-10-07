At the Oct. 5 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala red carpet, Meghan Markle wore a red Carolina Herrera gown that I instantly recognized from her extensive archive. The beach waves Markle paired with it, however, struck me as a beauty-180.

Normally, the Duchess of Sussex attends formal engagements with a few tried-and-true hairstyles: a sleek blow-out with gently curled ends, a slick low bun, or a power ponytail with her hair twisted around the elastic. But on Saturday, Markle got in touch with her inner Malibu surfer girl, opting for tousled, brushed out curls set with a middle part. Her relaxed beach waves were a fitting contrast to the formality of her plunge neckline gown and red stiletto sandals. The same goes for her makeup: defined brows, fluttery eyelashes, a swipe of the red blush trend, and a nude, glossy lip.

Meghan Markle glowed on a surprise red carpet in a Carolina Herrera gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Meghan Markle's beach waves and her Carolina Herrera gown had undergone a chic make-under from the last time she wore the dress in 2021. That year at the Intrepid Museum's Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City, Markle had styled a red overskirt on top of her gown; her hair was twisted and pinned atop her head in an elegant ballerina bun.

The last time Meghan Markle wore her red Carolina Herrera gown, she paired it with a slick ballerina bun. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Take Meghan Markle's beach waves as another sign of her ongoing style evolution. While the Duchess of Sussex still wears a lot of her all-time favorite designers, she's also branched out to more contemporary labels and girl-next-door beauty under guidance from stylist Jamie Mizrahi. Over her recent official engagements (like the ESPY Awards) and tours of Colombia and Nigeria, Markle has worn a range of outfits spanning St. Agni dresses and Veronica Beard tailoring.

Combining cascading waves and a ballgown makes Meghan Markle the queen of high-low styling in my book. So ahead, I've gathered my favorite products to emulate her easy-breezy hair beyond the red carpet.

The Best Products for Meghan Markle's Beach Waves

