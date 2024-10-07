Meghan Markle Gives California Beach Waves an Unexpectedly Royal Red-Carpet Spin
We've never seen her styled quite like this.
At the Oct. 5 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala red carpet, Meghan Markle wore a red Carolina Herrera gown that I instantly recognized from her extensive archive. The beach waves Markle paired with it, however, struck me as a beauty-180.
Normally, the Duchess of Sussex attends formal engagements with a few tried-and-true hairstyles: a sleek blow-out with gently curled ends, a slick low bun, or a power ponytail with her hair twisted around the elastic. But on Saturday, Markle got in touch with her inner Malibu surfer girl, opting for tousled, brushed out curls set with a middle part. Her relaxed beach waves were a fitting contrast to the formality of her plunge neckline gown and red stiletto sandals. The same goes for her makeup: defined brows, fluttery eyelashes, a swipe of the red blush trend, and a nude, glossy lip.
Both Meghan Markle's beach waves and her Carolina Herrera gown had undergone a chic make-under from the last time she wore the dress in 2021. That year at the Intrepid Museum's Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City, Markle had styled a red overskirt on top of her gown; her hair was twisted and pinned atop her head in an elegant ballerina bun.
Take Meghan Markle's beach waves as another sign of her ongoing style evolution. While the Duchess of Sussex still wears a lot of her all-time favorite designers, she's also branched out to more contemporary labels and girl-next-door beauty under guidance from stylist Jamie Mizrahi. Over her recent official engagements (like the ESPY Awards) and tours of Colombia and Nigeria, Markle has worn a range of outfits spanning St. Agni dresses and Veronica Beard tailoring.
Combining cascading waves and a ballgown makes Meghan Markle the queen of high-low styling in my book. So ahead, I've gathered my favorite products to emulate her easy-breezy hair beyond the red carpet.
The Best Products for Meghan Markle's Beach Waves
