Miley Cyrus Strips Down to the Yeti Coat Trend Beloved by Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez

The pop star teased her new album in a shaggy winter statement piece and no pants.

Miley Cyrus wearing a shaggy winter coat in a photo shoot
(Image credit: Instagram/@mileycyrus)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

The Yeti coat trend has found a brave new victim—or should I say muse—in Miley Cyrus. In photos she shared to Instagram on Dec. 17, the excessive fashion muse seemingly teased her forthcoming visual album in nothing but shiny bare legs and a fluffy brown statement jacket.

Styled by Bradley Kenneth and shot by Thistle Brown, the pop legend looked tan, wild, and ready to rip right into her next era in a camel wool peacoat with a tonal shearling stole. Pulled from McQueen's Spring/Summer 2025 Pre-Collection, the investment piece's curly mane matched the brushed-out texture of her long honey blonde hair. The vibe was sexy and primal, just like the hairy humanoid creature said to haunt the Himalayan mountains.

A photo of Miley Cyrus posing in a camel brown shearling-topped peacoat from Alexander McQueen.

Miley Cyrus poses in a camel brown shearling-topped peacoat from McQueen.

(Image credit: Instagram/@mileycyrus)

McQueen Shearling Stole Wool Peacoat in Camel
McQueen Shearling Stole Wool Peacoat in Camel

Cyrus also wore a '70s-inspired tipped faux fur Yeti coat from Ferragamo's Resort 2025 collection to her November appearance on The Good Buy, a podcast from Harper’s Bazaar. That said, she's not only celebrity embracing the trend.

Earlier this month, Selena Gomez built her engagement outfit around a shaggy ivory jacket. In November, Hailey Bieber wore a chocolate brown Ducie Mongolian sheepskin maxi coat in her Rhode Cinnamon Roll Lip Tint campaign. Rihanna is a big fan of the Abominable Snowman aesthetic too, having donned a couple Yeti coats of her own to attend The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards during New York Fashion Week in September, plus Mariah Carey's Christmas concert tour stop in Brooklyn this week.

A photo of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber wearing ivory and chocolate brown Yeti coats, respectively.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber wear ivory and chocolate brown Yeti coats, respectively.

(Image credit: Drew Vickers; Instagram/@selenagomez)

Of course, it may be Miley Cyrus who is truly best-suited to embody the Yeti coat trend. A week prior to the episode's release, the Grammy winner sat down with Bazaar for a wide-ranging profile interview that included details about her forthcoming first visual album, Something Beautiful. Set to drop some time in 2025, the singer called the project's visual language “hypnotizing and glamorous" much like the movies that inspired it: the 2018 heavy metal alien cult horror flick Mandy and Pink Floyd’s musical film The Wall. What better way to arm herself for the intense album cycle ahead than with the skin of a mythical monster?

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

