The Yeti coat trend has found a brave new victim—or should I say muse—in Miley Cyrus. In photos she shared to Instagram on Dec. 17, the excessive fashion muse seemingly teased her forthcoming visual album in nothing but shiny bare legs and a fluffy brown statement jacket.

Styled by Bradley Kenneth and shot by Thistle Brown, the pop legend looked tan, wild, and ready to rip right into her next era in a camel wool peacoat with a tonal shearling stole. Pulled from McQueen's Spring/Summer 2025 Pre-Collection, the investment piece's curly mane matched the brushed-out texture of her long honey blonde hair. The vibe was sexy and primal, just like the hairy humanoid creature said to haunt the Himalayan mountains.

Miley Cyrus poses in a camel brown shearling-topped peacoat from McQueen. (Image credit: Instagram/@mileycyrus)

McQueen Shearling Stole Wool Peacoat in Camel $9,800 at Alexander McQueen

Cyrus also wore a '70s-inspired tipped faux fur Yeti coat from Ferragamo's Resort 2025 collection to her November appearance on The Good Buy, a podcast from Harper’s Bazaar. That said, she's not only celebrity embracing the trend.

Earlier this month, Selena Gomez built her engagement outfit around a shaggy ivory jacket. In November, Hailey Bieber wore a chocolate brown Ducie Mongolian sheepskin maxi coat in her Rhode Cinnamon Roll Lip Tint campaign. Rihanna is a big fan of the Abominable Snowman aesthetic too, having donned a couple Yeti coats of her own to attend The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards during New York Fashion Week in September, plus Mariah Carey's Christmas concert tour stop in Brooklyn this week.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber wear ivory and chocolate brown Yeti coats, respectively. (Image credit: Drew Vickers; Instagram/@selenagomez)

Of course, it may be Miley Cyrus who is truly best-suited to embody the Yeti coat trend. A week prior to the episode's release, the Grammy winner sat down with Bazaar for a wide-ranging profile interview that included details about her forthcoming first visual album, Something Beautiful. Set to drop some time in 2025, the singer called the project's visual language “hypnotizing and glamorous" much like the movies that inspired it: the 2018 heavy metal alien cult horror flick Mandy and Pink Floyd’s musical film The Wall. What better way to arm herself for the intense album cycle ahead than with the skin of a mythical monster?

Shop Yeti Coats Inspired by Miley Cyrus

The Frankie Shop Miley Faux Fur Jacket in Camel $570 at The Frankie Shop

Kimchi Blue Connor Faux Fur Longline Coat $139 at Urban Outfitters

Zara Faux Fur Bomber Jacket $259 at Zara

