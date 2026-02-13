I’m Retiring My Ballet Slippers—The Under-$150 High-Vamp Flats I'm Shopping at Nordstrom Instead

25 sleek pairs that look expensive, but aren't.

As a minimalist, ballet flats are some of the hardest-working footwear in my collection. Sure, they are comfortable walking shoes, but each new iteration, from sneakerinas to chic almond-toe styles, is cooler than the last. The latest shoe trend to steal my heart? High-vamp flats.

As Marie Claire's fashion editor, Lauren Tappan, puts it, high-vamp flats are "defined by a glove-like construction and an extended upper." They made a splash during the Spring 2026 fashion month, and now It Girls like Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence are trading in their sneakers for the sleek shoes. Admittedly, I'm easily influenced because I'm craving a rich-looking pair of my own.

High-vamp styles may look expensive, but that doesn't mean I'm breaking my budget to score a pair. Instead, I searched high and low at Nordstrom for affordable styles, and I found so many chic options. Ahead, I'm sharing all of the under-$150 high-vamp flats that caught my eye. With picks from Sam Edelman, Jeffrey Campbell, and more, consider this shoe your ticket to richer-looking outfits.

