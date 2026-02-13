I’m Retiring My Ballet Slippers—The Under-$150 High-Vamp Flats I'm Shopping at Nordstrom Instead
25 sleek pairs that look expensive, but aren't.
As a minimalist, ballet flats are some of the hardest-working footwear in my collection. Sure, they are comfortable walking shoes, but each new iteration, from sneakerinas to chic almond-toe styles, is cooler than the last. The latest shoe trend to steal my heart? High-vamp flats.
As Marie Claire's fashion editor, Lauren Tappan, puts it, high-vamp flats are "defined by a glove-like construction and an extended upper." They made a splash during the Spring 2026 fashion month, and now It Girls like Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence are trading in their sneakers for the sleek shoes. Admittedly, I'm easily influenced because I'm craving a rich-looking pair of my own.
High-vamp styles may look expensive, but that doesn't mean I'm breaking my budget to score a pair. Instead, I searched high and low at Nordstrom for affordable styles, and I found so many chic options. Ahead, I'm sharing all of the under-$150 high-vamp flats that caught my eye. With picks from Sam Edelman, Jeffrey Campbell, and more, consider this shoe your ticket to richer-looking outfits.
I've fallen in love with chocolate brown this season, so these suede shoes are at the top of my wishlist.
I swear by Madewell for stylish, expensive-looking shoes that won't break the bank.
I can't decide which style I love more: this woven pair or the trendy cool blue shade.
Animal-print shoes are my favorite way to make a statement.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.