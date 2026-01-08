I would like to say that I love all of my shoes equally, but sneakers have a special place in my heart. I turn to them almost daily, especially in the winter. And, if I'm being honest, my already-overflowing collection could use a refresh. Enter: Nordstrom's very on-trend selection.

I spend a lot of time browsing the retailer's new arrivals, but I always find myself going back to the just-dropped sneakers. So, as I was thinking about ways to upgrade my 2026 style, that was my first destination. I took it upon myself to round up the very best sneakers at Nordstrom right now. (Consider it my civic duty as your local shopping editor.) This list includes just about every worth-it option, from balletcore satin picks to brown suede iterations perfect for cold weather, plus plenty of celebrity-adored options. (Think: Kendall Jenner-approved Asics and Jennifer Lawrence-vetted Adidas.)

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors