Excuse Me While I Gush Over These 21 Sneakers I Want—No, Need—From Nordstrom
The range!
I would like to say that I love all of my shoes equally, but sneakers have a special place in my heart. I turn to them almost daily, especially in the winter. And, if I'm being honest, my already-overflowing collection could use a refresh. Enter: Nordstrom's very on-trend selection.
I spend a lot of time browsing the retailer's new arrivals, but I always find myself going back to the just-dropped sneakers. So, as I was thinking about ways to upgrade my 2026 style, that was my first destination. I took it upon myself to round up the very best sneakers at Nordstrom right now. (Consider it my civic duty as your local shopping editor.) This list includes just about every worth-it option, from balletcore satin picks to brown suede iterations perfect for cold weather, plus plenty of celebrity-adored options. (Think: Kendall Jenner-approved Asics and Jennifer Lawrence-vetted Adidas.)
A major 2026 sneaker trend is an ultra-slim silhouette. These celebrity-beloved Adidas are so fitted, they look more similar to jazz shoes. I'm on board.
I own several of these Vans sneakers, but I (somehow) don't own a black pair. Good thing this style is still in stock.
These hybrid Adidas sneakers may be controversial, but I think they're cute.
Converse sneakers are a forever favorite staple. This leather pick is so luxe-feeling.
I'm sending these to my mom—I know she already has them saved on Instagram.
Or, if you just want a classic pair of Pumas, you can't go wrong with Speedcats.
I would team these with a pair of wide-leg trousers for an easy work outfit.
