Some people love trendy handbags, but I'm a firm believer that shoes can make or break a look. So, I couldn't help but notice that It girls are favoring a particular wild fall shoe trend: animal print. What I initially saw as a street style trend at New York Fashion Week is suddenly everywhere. Thankfully for us footwear fanatics, we don't have to blow a month's budget to try out the look with Nordstrom's under-$200 shoes.

What's particularly great about this primal shoe trend is that these styles act as a neutral in your wardrobe. For instance, a leopard print sneaker or ballet flat can instantly make a simple outfit more interesting. Meanwhile, a cow-printed pair adds a touch of Western flair to your look without going overboard. And for the minimalists, croc-embossed boots or loafers work as a subtle pop of texture.

This season, animal-printed shoes are practically begging (or should I say roaring?) to be a part of your fall outfits. Ahead, I rounded up my favorite affordable styles of all colors and prints at Nordstrom for your shopping pleasure.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors