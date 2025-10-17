It Girls Are Ditching Their Black Boots for Fall’s Wild Animal-Print Shoe Trend
Take a step on the wild side with these under-$200 styles from Nordstrom.
Some people love trendy handbags, but I'm a firm believer that shoes can make or break a look. So, I couldn't help but notice that It girls are favoring a particular wild fall shoe trend: animal print. What I initially saw as a street style trend at New York Fashion Week is suddenly everywhere. Thankfully for us footwear fanatics, we don't have to blow a month's budget to try out the look with Nordstrom's under-$200 shoes.
What's particularly great about this primal shoe trend is that these styles act as a neutral in your wardrobe. For instance, a leopard print sneaker or ballet flat can instantly make a simple outfit more interesting. Meanwhile, a cow-printed pair adds a touch of Western flair to your look without going overboard. And for the minimalists, croc-embossed boots or loafers work as a subtle pop of texture.
This season, animal-printed shoes are practically begging (or should I say roaring?) to be a part of your fall outfits. Ahead, I rounded up my favorite affordable styles of all colors and prints at Nordstrom for your shopping pleasure.
I have never seen a pair of Uggs I've wanted more than these.
If you want a unique pair of Adidas Sambas, I suggest these.
I would wear these boots with an all-black outfit for a pop of cool texture.
Dua Lipa's favorite sneakers now come in this fun leopard print.
Even the ballet sneaker trend is taking on animal prints for fall.
I'm shocked that these sneakers are under-$100.
Adidas sneakers are always the coolest—this pair further proves that point.
These Mary Jane flats will be so versatile in your wardrobe.
These chocolate brown booties look so much more expensive than their $90 price tag.
Madewell's ballet flats are some of my favorite in my extensive collection.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.