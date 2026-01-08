On any given winter day, wearing shoes without socks is a risk—one fashion girls aren't afraid to take for the right ballet flats. But Jennifer Lawrence just proved you don't have to flirt with frostbite in order to wear your favorite footwear. You just need to add statement socks.

On January 8, Lawrence stepped out in her most bundled-up look yet, layering a butter yellow rollneck sweater beneath a $2,400 puffer coat from Toteme, one of her go-to brands. The bottom half of her outfit proved the scarf belt fad didn't have to end with summer (though it's been on hiatus): She tied a pink printed shawl atop her wide-leg trousers, creating the look of a skirt over pants.

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in NYC wearing socks with ballet flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence was all about the scarf belt this summer—see: her wearing a vintage Hermès wrap and white pants on July 18. Similar to that outfit, the Academy Award winner opted for ballet flats. Sure, fleece-lined boots would've been the obvious choice for a wintry day in New York, but she braved the Manhattan chill by adding socks into the mix.

Cobalt blue socks peeked out from inside The Row's Stella Slippers, which are made out of a smooth nappa leather and boast elongated oval toe boxes. The $1,050 shoes captured the house slipper charm Lawrence knows and loves, all the while proving themselves as year-round footwear.

The Row Stella Slipper in Leather and Shearling $1,050 at The Row

Perhaps she was inspired by the sock-centric styling we saw on the Spring 2026 runways of brands like Vivienne Westwood, Versace, Simone Rocha, Ulla Johnson, and Loro Piana.

A model wore Mary Janes with socks during the Vivienne Westwood Spring 2026 show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Then, Loro Piana followed suit. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Even Versace got the socks-with-flats memo. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This winter, don't hide your socks—rather, make them a part of your ensemble and have them prolong the lifespan of your favorite skin-baring shoes. If J.Law does it, the hack is worth a shot.

Shop Socks With Ballet Flats Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

