The Nordstrom Winter Sale 2022: Our Fashion Picks
Self-restraint? What's that?
This is not a drill: Nordstrom's Winter Sale is officially upon us, which means that everything from loungewear to intimates to accessories can now be bought at unprecedently low prices at Nordstrom, both in-store and online. Whether you need to spruce up your office wardrobe, stock up on basics, or you're overdue for a little treat, we definitely recommend you take a gander at what's on offer here.
The sale only runs until February 27, though, so you have to act fast! The sale is huge, spanning over 3,000 products, so if you're not quite sure where to start, see below for some of our favorite fashion finds from the sale.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
