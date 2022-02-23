The Nordstrom Winter Sale 2022: Our Fashion Picks

Self-restraint? What's that?

This is not a drill: Nordstrom's Winter Sale is officially upon us, which means that everything from loungewear to intimates to accessories can now be bought at unprecedently low prices at Nordstrom, both in-store and online. Whether you need to spruce up your office wardrobe, stock up on basics, or you're overdue for a little treat, we definitely recommend you take a gander at what's on offer here.

The sale only runs until February 27, though, so you have to act fast! The sale is huge, spanning over 3,000 products, so if you're not quite sure where to start, see below for some of our favorite fashion finds from the sale.

BP. Crop Tank & Cardigan Set

Gorjana Wilder Chain Link Necklace

Free People Intimately FP Assorted 5-Pack Lace Bikinis

Steve Madden Twist Slide Sandal

Reformation Stevi Long Sleeve Dress

Socialite Cap Sleeve Cutout Dress

Michael Kors Remi Platform Bootie

ASTR The Label Cutout Bodysuit

Free People Kaya Long Sleeve Bodysuit

Free People Gold Rush Minidress

Free People Day N Night Lace Bodysuit

Live Nation Nirvana Grinding Graphic Tee

Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

The Reformation Anjeline Long Sleeve Stretch Tencel® Lyocell Dress

Levi's 724™ High Waist Straight Leg Jean

Merch Traffic Cotton Graphic Tee

BLANKNYC No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants

BP. Ribbed Baby Tee

Free People Bren Distressed Boyfriend Jeans

BP. Corduroy Cargo Pants

Steve Madden Zana Pointed Toe Pump

Farm Rio Mixed Midnight Leopards Sweater

AFRM Calla Satin Wide Leg Pants

Caslon Cozy Cardigan

Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing. 

