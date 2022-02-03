it may be February, but don't let the hope of warmer spring weather on the horizon fool you: Winter dressing should still be top of mind. But if you're bored of wearing your same old puffer coat at this point in the season, might I recommend trying out a just-as-warm shearling version, instead? Olivia Palermo just wore a shaggy white coat—with a shearling-lined bag to match!—while out in New York City earlier this week. I'm officially inspired to throw all of my other coats to the wayside in lieu of one that matches hers.

Proving that high-low fashion is the best kind of fashion, Palermo styled her maximalist white coat over top of an equally-bold bright yellow zebra and cheetah-printed sweater from Zara, which is sadly no longer available. Her outfit was finished off with a pair of thigh-high black boots from Gianvito Rossi and a Chanel shoulder bag that was outfitted with white shaggy details that perfectly matched her jacket.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images.)

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images.)

Olivia Palermo has become known over the years for her tailored, elevated approach to getting dressed, but this outfit is truly is a masterclass in her style. Few other fashion girls can somehow make high leather boots, a massively fuzzy jacket, and a multi-printed sweater feel effortless. The secret here is playing with proportions: the boots and leggings look sleek when styled under such an oversized jacket. The printed sweater also works as a needed pop against the otherwise neutral color palette. Each of the pieces themselves aren't revolutionary, but the way that they're being pared together is.

Odds are, you probably have pieces that are similar to hers in your closet right now. An animal-printed sweater, for instance, is a year-round staple. So too is a pair of black boots. If you're not into wearing sky-high options like Palermo's preferred picks, try a sleek ankle boot instead. If you are looking to buy something new, consider picking up a statement-making coat. You'll be able to wear it on days off, or wear it to a slightly more formal occasion, too. And instead of finding a shearling-lined bag to match, choose one that comes in a similar color palette. Shop a few of our favorite picks below.

