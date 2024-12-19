Sydney Sweeney Accessorizes Her Head-to-Toe Miu Miu Look With Everything But a Bra
Huge flex.
Sydney Sweeney is officially my role model of the day. Incel Twitter spent the weekend talking sh*t about her body, so what did she do? She doubled down, posting a topless photo on Instagram wearing $11,740 worth of designer clothes. A truly massive flex.
On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Anyone But You actor posted an absolute banger of a 'fit pic on Instagram. She posed on the patio of a Manhattan sky-rise (a slay in itself) wearing fresh-off-the-runway Miu Miu from head to toe.
Sweeney went casual-cool—the traditional Miu Miu aesthetic—in a combination of knits and denim. She wore baggy jeans and white sneakers, which she paired with a $7,500 zip cardigan in lieu of a shirt. The crochet design featured winter's leading color trend, chocolate brown, and was accented with a cream-colored trim.
The breakout star of her outfit was a $3,800 mini bag dubbed the Aventure Top-Handle Bag. Sweeney tapped another viral trend to finish off the look, weighing down her chosen carry-all with a cluster of luxury bag charms. A crochet vine accented with ivory blossoms hung down from the mini handle, alongside a mustard-colored leather bloom.
Coincidentally, the handbag was also the breakout star of Miu Miu's Fall 2024 Paris Fashion Week show. Models sauntered down the runway carrying the newly-released accessory in various colors and sizes, showcasing its belted detail—a new feature for the designer fashion house.
Beyond her risky rooftop look, Sweeney's trip to New York was packed with Miu Miu product placement. On Monday night, the star was photographed hitting the streets in her après-ski best. She wore a Fair Isle sweater and jeans, styling it with edgy black leather staples (a Miu Miu Arcaide bag, among them). On Dec. 14, meanwhile, she added a $695 belt from the brand to her cozy maximalist look.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
