Sydney Sweeney Accessorizes Her Head-to-Toe Miu Miu Look With Everything But a Bra

sydney sweeney wears a red dress and armani makeup
(Image credit: Instagram/@sydneysweeney)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Sydney Sweeney is officially my role model of the day. Incel Twitter spent the weekend talking sh*t about her body, so what did she do? She doubled down, posting a topless photo on Instagram wearing $11,740 worth of designer clothes. A truly massive flex.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Anyone But You actor posted an absolute banger of a 'fit pic on Instagram. She posed on the patio of a Manhattan sky-rise (a slay in itself) wearing fresh-off-the-runway Miu Miu from head to toe.

Sweeney went casual-cool—the traditional Miu Miu aesthetic—in a combination of knits and denim. She wore baggy jeans and white sneakers, which she paired with a $7,500 zip cardigan in lieu of a shirt. The crochet design featured winter's leading color trend, chocolate brown, and was accented with a cream-colored trim.

sydney sweeney goes braless under a miu miu knit jacket to show off her new adventure bag in brown leather

Sydney Sweeney showed off her Adventure bag in head-to-toe Miu Miu.

(Image credit: Instagram/@sydneysweeney)

Cashmere Cardigan
Miu Miu Cashmere Cardigan

The breakout star of her outfit was a $3,800 mini bag dubbed the Aventure Top-Handle Bag. Sweeney tapped another viral trend to finish off the look, weighing down her chosen carry-all with a cluster of luxury bag charms. A crochet vine accented with ivory blossoms hung down from the mini handle, alongside a mustard-colored leather bloom.

sydney sweeney shows off her new adventure bag in brown leather

She customized the bag with several expensive bag charms.

(Image credit: Instagram/@sydneysweeney)

Aventure Nappa Leather Top-Handle Bag
Miu Miu Aventure Nappa Leather Top-Handle Bag

Leather Trick
Miu Miu Leather Trick

Coincidentally, the handbag was also the breakout star of Miu Miu's Fall 2024 Paris Fashion Week show. Models sauntered down the runway carrying the newly-released accessory in various colors and sizes, showcasing its belted detail—a new feature for the designer fashion house.

a model carries miu miu's adventure bag in black leather for the paris fashion week fall/winter 2024 show

The bag first debuted last March in Miu Miu's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyond her risky rooftop look, Sweeney's trip to New York was packed with Miu Miu product placement. On Monday night, the star was photographed hitting the streets in her après-ski best. She wore a Fair Isle sweater and jeans, styling it with edgy black leather staples (a Miu Miu Arcaide bag, among them). On Dec. 14, meanwhile, she added a $695 belt from the brand to her cozy maximalist look.

