Olivia Rodrigo has been embarking on her world tour for GUTS since February. After a stint in the States, she's now in Europe for the second leg of the global circuit. Over the weeks, her tour outfits have naturally included Y2K styles from graphic tees to micro mini shorts and fish nets. But the now-21-year-old pop star has been subtly experimenting with her off-duty fashion. While enjoying a day off in Amsterdam, she temporarily transitioned away from her beloved pop-punk style to cottagecore cues.
Rodrigo recently showcased her whereabouts in an Instagram post on Friday, May 24. She was captured by photographer Miles Leav on a relaxing boat ride wearing a strappy white mini dress from LoveShackFancy. The deep V-neck style was decorated all over with eyelet detailing and finished with a stretchy smock panel at the waist.
She opted out of the statement necklaces she's worn onstage, instead adding chunky charm bracelets and her favorite silver rings. To complete the look, she also wore tan knee-high boots, black Le Specs oval-shaped sunglasses, and a sailor hat.
Rodrigo has become synonymous with nostalgic dressing, especially when it comes to '90s and early 2000s fashion—and her wardrobe on the GUTS tour, for the most part, has been no different. So far, Rodrigo has dominated the stage in cheeky, customized emblazoned tanks and visible bra straps.
The "vampire" singer enjoys more laid-back casual looks when she's not on the clock. For her daytime street-style appearances, she usually wears her favorite wardrobe staples, such as cozy knits, combat boots, and vintage bags. While Rodrigo's white dress is a subtle departure away from her usual styles, the musician keeps a few go-to frocks in her closet rotation, her favorites often hailing from brands like Reformation.
With summer rapidly approaching, shop Olivia Rodrigo's white dress ahead.
Shop White Dresses Inspired by Olivia Rodrigo
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
