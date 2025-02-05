Ah, Copenhagen Fashion Week. It’s my favorite time of year, when experimental street style flourishes and I can express myself without the pressure to conform.

Growing up with a fashion marketing mother, I’ve always eaten, slept, and breathed clothes. My childhood memories are filled with trips to the Last Act section in Marshall Fields (now known as Macy's)—where I learned to appreciate quality garments and, of course, a great sale. I don’t necessarily have a defined personal style all these years later; instead, I embrace the tastes I love and wear what speaks to me. The joy of mastering how to accessorize and enhance an outfit is what truly brings me happiness. However, being a plus-size fashion social editor comes with its challenges. Finding inclusive brands that embrace my body type can be difficult, especially while trying to incorporate the latest trends for 2025.



Still, all year round, I strive to embody Copenhagen Fashion Week’s commitment to sustainable fashion instead of resorting to fast fashion. I won't pretend that my style journey has been without bumps. I’ve certainly clicked “Add to Cart” on many poorly-made polyester garments in the past. Yet over time, I've come to appreciate the value of investing in quality pieces, planning my wardrobe wisely, and supporting brands that celebrate my curvy figure.



Before my trip to take in Copenhagen's latest runways, I spent hours curating a wardrobe that embodied comfort and style, ensuring each piece made me feel confident. With a calendar packed with showroom appointments, filming backstage, and interviewing designers in the heart of winter, I naturally gravitated toward warmer dressing. Given the chilly weather outside and the heat blasting inside venues, I approached my outfits with a balance: legs out but covered in tights, and a cozy, layered look on top. A stylish coat and layers have become my best friends in navigating this season.

Ahead, I break down the winter work outfits I packed for Copenhagen Fashion Week this season. Plus-size fashionistas, take notes—this is your ultimate guide to some must-watch brands.

A Boss Fitted in All Black Outfit

I started Copenhagen Fashion Week in an all-black outfit. (Image credit: Sally Javadi)

Day one of Copenhagen Fashion Week as a social editor tends to start off slow. With only a couple of shows scheduled and a focus on behind-the-scenes content, the pace feels somewhat relaxed. That doesn’t mean my outfit should reflect it, though. I’m determined to channel my inner boss.

I aimed for an outfit that balances comfort and sophistication, naturally landing on an all-black ensemble. Black exudes power and a touch of sexiness. I opted for an OpéraSport textured jacket, sleek black tights, a simple black dress, my elite coach tabby, and Dolce Vita kitten heels adorned with gold detailing. To inject a bit of color, I added my Enroute x Sierra Rena pink bow accessories. And, of course, my oversized Gucci glasses were a must—because let’s face it, I can’t see without them, and they’re not just for show.

Bigger the Hat, the Better the Fit–Outfit

I tried a remixed suit for the second day of Copenhagen Fashion Week. (Image credit: Sally Javadi)

On day two of Copenhagen Fashion Week, I found myself darting from showroom to showroom, meeting designers and sitting front row at back-to-back runways. For this whirlwind day, I wanted an outfit that would project the confidence my body deserves while remaining appropriate for all my work meetings. After all, I’m just a social girl being social.

What really makes this outfit pop is my oversize hat. Like Rihanna, I’m a committed hat stan; it turns heads and is a lifesaver for those rushed mornings when I can't lay my baby hairs. For this look, I opted for an oversize suit set that I thrifted (I’m sticking to my sustainability goal, okay!), paired with my oversized Tyler Lambert hat, a grey-granite-colored Gestuz handbag, and, of course, my trusty Dolce Vita shoes. Yes, I’m wearing the same shoes again—until I fully trust the checked-bag system on the plane, I pack light!

Never Feeling Gray Outfit

I chose a palette of playful neutrals for day three. (Image credit: James Cochrane)

You’ll likely sense my vibrant energy the minute you meet me, but my wardrobe tells a different story. I gravitate toward a palette of black, white, and gray, which contrasts with my lively personality. My go-to palette was the center of my third and final outfit of the trip.

Fatigue had set in by this point, but my outfit remained polished and put together. The standout piece? My Marimekko puffer jacket, which provided a cozy layer of warmth as I navigate Denmark’s chill. I paired it with a matching scarf, my essential Cos work bag, and Gentle Monster jewelry glasses—strictly for aesthetics.