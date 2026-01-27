Happy Chanel day to all who celebrate. You too, Dua Lipa.

On January 27, Matthieu Blazy made his Haute Couture Week debut in Paris to a front row of celebrity clientele. Lipa's eyes were glued to the creative director's use of sheer muslin and mushroom embroidery. Miles away, livestream audiences couldn't help but admire her twist on Chanel's classic tweeds, too.

As the face of Chanel's 25 bag, the pop star had an all-access pass to Blazy's runway catalog, including his month-old, Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 collection. Out of 81 public transit-proof options, Lipa and stylist Lorenzo Posocco chose Look 14: a maximalist skirt set woven from a fiery yellow, black, and red pattern. Both the shoulder-padded jacket and knee-grazing pencil skirt featured asymmetrical, red-trimmed hems resembling burnt edges. Instead of the model's black mock-neck top, Lipa opted out of anything underneath, giving the coat's monogrammed, double-C buttons a proper close-up.

Dua Lipa pulled off a fiery Chanel skirt set with ease at Matthieu Blazy's couture debut. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blazy maximized the fresh-from-the-bonfire theme with a classic Chanel Flap bag, decorated in the same ablaze shades. Lipa, of course, got her hands on the matching accessory. (That's the third Chanel by Blazy purse to join her closet.) Her skirt set's crimson border reappeared on the shoulder style's top-flap closure, beneath the brand's small but mighty emblem.

The Grammy winner's ankle-strap stilettos modernized Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel's circa-1957, cap-toe house code in black and white. To finish, Lipa coordinated her yellow gold Tiffany & Co. engagement ring to firework-inspired statement earrings, straight from Blazy's Spring 2026 ready-to-wear line.

Lipa's accessories—including her engagement ring—deserve a closer look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See Lipa's fiery skirt set on the Chanel Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Lipa wasn't the only celebrity guest drawn to Blazy's Métiers d'Art designs for the couture front row. Stylist Jason Bolden outfitted Nicole Kidman in Look 51's little black dress. Black and white feather trim bookended the satin shift, before matching sequins stretched the hip-hugging hem by two feet. She accessorized with two-tone pointy pumps seen on Chanel's Spring 2026 catwalk. Extra points for her itty-bitty, east-west bag made of matte alligator.

Nicole Kidman also posed for photographers in head-to-toe Chanel Métiers d'Art pieces. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The LBD didn't look too different on last December's subway-turned-catwalk. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Penelope Cruz, Claire Foy, Tilda Swinton, and Bruna Marquezine also arrived in Chanel's Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 selects, while Gracie Abrams and Margaret Qualley scored custom looks. The current class of Chanel It girls is the one to beat, so good luck to future couture front rows. They're rarely more on fire than this.