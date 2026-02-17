The Spring 2026 Shoe Trends Fashion Insiders Are Shopping at Nordstrom

From high-vamp flats to slim sneakers, these are the 22 pairs to shop this season.

Gabriella Onessimo's avatar
By
published
in News
white high vamp flats with gold anklets
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The leading shoe trends for Spring 2026 prove there's a lot to be excited about. Lately, the fashion crowd has been leaning away from the sporty sneakers and plain ballerinas we expect from the season, and heading into more done-up territory—think high-vamp flats, personality loafers, and embellished Mary Janes. (Sneakers aren't totally off their radar, though: The slim, low-profile silhouette remains a key trend for 2026.) The footwear lineup is filled with styles that feel elevated, but are versatile enough for daytime gallivanting and nights out.

If you're looking to get a jump-start on your wardrobe, Nordstrom has plenty of spring shoes that are right on time for the new season. Ahead, we rounded up the on-trend pairs to buy now at the retailer, with options for every budget, from designer sneakers to under-$150 flats. Trust that there's a spring-ready shoe on this list with your name on it.

Gabriella Onessimo
Gabriella Onessimo
Fashion and Beauty Writer

Gabriella Onessimo (she/her) is a New York City-based fashion writer, journalist, and occasional stylist. She studied Journalism + Design and Fashion Communication at The New School, graduating in late 2022. She has been rigorously writing since—and wouldn't have it any other way! You can find more of Gabriella's words in L'Officiel USA, CR Fashion Book, and more. 