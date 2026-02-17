The leading shoe trends for Spring 2026 prove there's a lot to be excited about. Lately, the fashion crowd has been leaning away from the sporty sneakers and plain ballerinas we expect from the season, and heading into more done-up territory—think high-vamp flats, personality loafers, and embellished Mary Janes. (Sneakers aren't totally off their radar, though: The slim, low-profile silhouette remains a key trend for 2026.) The footwear lineup is filled with styles that feel elevated, but are versatile enough for daytime gallivanting and nights out.

If you're looking to get a jump-start on your wardrobe, Nordstrom has plenty of spring shoes that are right on time for the new season. Ahead, we rounded up the on-trend pairs to buy now at the retailer, with options for every budget, from designer sneakers to under-$150 flats. Trust that there's a spring-ready shoe on this list with your name on it.

