The Spring 2026 Shoe Trends Fashion Insiders Are Shopping at Nordstrom
From high-vamp flats to slim sneakers, these are the 22 pairs to shop this season.
The leading shoe trends for Spring 2026 prove there's a lot to be excited about. Lately, the fashion crowd has been leaning away from the sporty sneakers and plain ballerinas we expect from the season, and heading into more done-up territory—think high-vamp flats, personality loafers, and embellished Mary Janes. (Sneakers aren't totally off their radar, though: The slim, low-profile silhouette remains a key trend for 2026.) The footwear lineup is filled with styles that feel elevated, but are versatile enough for daytime gallivanting and nights out.
If you're looking to get a jump-start on your wardrobe, Nordstrom has plenty of spring shoes that are right on time for the new season. Ahead, we rounded up the on-trend pairs to buy now at the retailer, with options for every budget, from designer sneakers to under-$150 flats. Trust that there's a spring-ready shoe on this list with your name on it.
A cult favorite for a reason, Puma's Speedcat feels equal parts nostalgic and modern—and truly goes with everything. All you need to do is find the colorway that works with your wardrobe.
It girls like Jennifer Lawrence and Olivia Rodrigo are obsessed with Adidas Tokyo sneakers. Naturally, I'm eyeing a pair for myself.
Beyond sleek sneakers, Spring 2026's shoe trends lean form-hugging, especially in the flats department. This ruched pair adds a tactile twist to the essential silhouette.
This Italian-made kitten heel pairs a sharply-cut high vamp with a pointed toe, finished in crinkled patent lambskin for maximum shine and a little edge.
Been waiting for the right moment to integrate polka dots into your shoe closet? No time like the present with these delicate mules.
A hybrid of ballet flats, slip-on mules, and evening shoes, these square-toe Manolos are fit for a range of style moments.
Suede boots are as much of a spring essential as they are a fall one—especially on those days with temperamental weather. Vagabond is my go-to: classic silhouettes, real comfort, and just the right amount of edge.
Had your fill of ballet flats? Try these sneakerinas, which give the delicate, feminine silhouette a sporty remix.
These high-vamp flats come in every hot color trend of the moment, including cobalt blue.
A true lifelong wardrobe staple, Frye’s iconic tall boots channel timeless Americana. For spring, style them with a jacket-and-skirt combo for that effortless transitional look.
Gabriella Onessimo (she/her) is a New York City-based fashion writer, journalist, and occasional stylist. She studied Journalism + Design and Fashion Communication at The New School, graduating in late 2022. She has been rigorously writing since—and wouldn't have it any other way! You can find more of Gabriella's words in L'Officiel USA, CR Fashion Book, and more.