When date nights are few and far between, it can be hard to decide what to wear (especially when you have toddlers running around). But Princess Eugenie showed off a quiet luxury look while heading to dinner with husband Jack Brooksbank in London on Tuesday, Oct. 22, proving that classic neutral pieces will never fail.

The couple—who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Oct. 12—is understandably busy raising two kids under four, but they took some time out for a kid-free night out at Oswald's restaurant in London's Mayfair neighborhood. In photos from their outing (via Hello!), Eugenie chose shades of black and tan, wearing an outfit that many of us commoners could easily pull together with items from our wardrobes.

The princess wrapped up in a long tan coat that appears to be a $390 Massimo Dutti piece, styled open over a pair of black straight-leg trousers. On top, she went with a simple but effective combo of a black camisole and black striped blouse, adding hoop earrings and pointy black flats to her look.

Massimo Dutti Long Wool Blend Double-Breasted Coat

NYDJ Marilyn Straight Ponte Pants

While her outfit wouldn't have been out of place in the office, she gave it an edgy touch with her rare studded Chanel flap bag. Eugenie carried the enviable accessory during another recent night out, pairing the high-end piece with a metallic Max Mara slip skirt and neutral Massimo Dutti bomber jacket.

Tuesday was a busy night for the York sisters, with Eugenie's big sis, Beatrice, also heading out on the town. Princess Beatrice—who is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi—joined Nicky Hilton and Princess Diana's nieces Amelia, Eliza, and Kitty Spencer for a glam party to celebrate designer Rebecca Vallance's new collection with Hilton, while wearing a plush bow-trimmed velvet midi dress.

Fingers crossed Eugenie and Beatrice head out on a stylish sisters date soon enough.

