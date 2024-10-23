Princess Eugenie Masters Autumn Date Night Dressing in Quiet Luxury Neutrals
Royally chic.
When date nights are few and far between, it can be hard to decide what to wear (especially when you have toddlers running around). But Princess Eugenie showed off a quiet luxury look while heading to dinner with husband Jack Brooksbank in London on Tuesday, Oct. 22, proving that classic neutral pieces will never fail.
The couple—who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Oct. 12—is understandably busy raising two kids under four, but they took some time out for a kid-free night out at Oswald's restaurant in London's Mayfair neighborhood. In photos from their outing (via Hello!), Eugenie chose shades of black and tan, wearing an outfit that many of us commoners could easily pull together with items from our wardrobes.
The princess wrapped up in a long tan coat that appears to be a $390 Massimo Dutti piece, styled open over a pair of black straight-leg trousers. On top, she went with a simple but effective combo of a black camisole and black striped blouse, adding hoop earrings and pointy black flats to her look.
While her outfit wouldn't have been out of place in the office, she gave it an edgy touch with her rare studded Chanel flap bag. Eugenie carried the enviable accessory during another recent night out, pairing the high-end piece with a metallic Max Mara slip skirt and neutral Massimo Dutti bomber jacket.
Tuesday was a busy night for the York sisters, with Eugenie's big sis, Beatrice, also heading out on the town. Princess Beatrice—who is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi—joined Nicky Hilton and Princess Diana's nieces Amelia, Eliza, and Kitty Spencer for a glam party to celebrate designer Rebecca Vallance's new collection with Hilton, while wearing a plush bow-trimmed velvet midi dress.
Fingers crossed Eugenie and Beatrice head out on a stylish sisters date soon enough.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Suede Is Taking Over—29 On-Sale Pieces to Shop for Under $250
Embrace the fashion set's favorite fabric.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Can't Seem to Sell Their $68 Million Mansion
Time for a new realtor?
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Queen Camilla Appeared Barefoot During Her Australia Tour
Relatable.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Moss Is Giving Up Some of the Best Looks in Her Closet—for a Cause
The model is one of several women consigning her clothes in a sale through The RealReal.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Dresses Down One of Her Rarest Hermès Birkin Bags With a Relaxed Fall Denim Trend
She's all about the contrast.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
A Surprise J.Crew x Christopher John Rogers Collaboration Gives Classic Fall Staples a Colorful Glow-Up
Fall staples have never been so colorful.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Slides Into Fall's Mary Janes Trend With an Insider-Beloved Designer
It's all in her color palette.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Meghan Markle Is Praised by Celebrity Stylist for "Under-the-Radar" Fashion Moves
“Her appearance could change a business.”
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Epitomize Mom and Dad Matching in Identical Puma Sneakers
The pair showed off their coordinating couple style on a trip to China.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber Pairs Her Signature Leather Jacket With $1,150 Schoolgirl Loafers for Justin Bieber's Surprise Performance
The look is quintessentially Hailey Bieber.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Second Pregnancy Style Era Is Off to a Must-Shop Start
She knows what she likes—and how to wear it.
By Halie LeSavage Published