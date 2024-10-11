Princess Eugenie Styles Her Rare Chanel Bag With an Olive Bomber Jacket Like Only a Royal Can
She put a modern twist on royal family staples.
When I think of princess style, images of dark-wash skinny jeans and riding boots dance through my head. I envision Princess Catherine of Wales's favorite preppy Mariner top and barn jacket, or Meghan Markle's collection of pretty cut-out printed dresses. What I don't see is streetwear-cool pieces with a hint of edge. As of yesterday, however, Princess Eugenie—and her rare Chanel bag—have changed that.
The royal stepped out in Mayfair on Thursday, Oct. 10 for dinner at Mount St. Restaurant. She was wearing a casual-chic outfit that felt totally untethered from generations of monarchal dress codes. She employed a few Middleton-approved pieces—like a taupe slip skirt and suede boots—but chose to combine them with decidedly modern items. These included the humble, but mighty, white tee, and an olive-colored bomber jacket.
Though the royal family tends to gravitate toward equestrian-inspired outerwear, the bomber jacket trend is the trademark of a very different style subset. They took over in 2015, largely due to Kanye West's Yeezy collection, and have been a streetwear staple ever since.
From there, she layered on even more cool-girl essentials, with a bright yellow Selfridges shopping bag (a UK institution) and a large Chanel Flap Bag. The luxury handbag label is a longtime favorite of the royal family. Princess Kate has a whole collection of quilted styles and Meghan Markle has sported the double-Cs on several occasions. Queen Camilla is a fan as well, typically favoring boxy, top-handle designs.
Princess Eugenie, however, gave the classic, "old money" handbag an edgy feel. She opted for a super rare studded iteration that most fashion girlies could only dream of laying hands on.
If anyone finds it on the secondhand market, drop your girl a link, will ya?
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
