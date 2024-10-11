When I think of princess style, images of dark-wash skinny jeans and riding boots dance through my head. I envision Princess Catherine of Wales's favorite preppy Mariner top and barn jacket, or Meghan Markle's collection of pretty cut-out printed dresses. What I don't see is streetwear-cool pieces with a hint of edge. As of yesterday, however, Princess Eugenie—and her rare Chanel bag—have changed that.

The royal stepped out in Mayfair on Thursday, Oct. 10 for dinner at Mount St. Restaurant. She was wearing a casual-chic outfit that felt totally untethered from generations of monarchal dress codes. She employed a few Middleton-approved pieces—like a taupe slip skirt and suede boots—but chose to combine them with decidedly modern items. These included the humble, but mighty, white tee, and an olive-colored bomber jacket.

Princess Eugenie styled a green bomber jacket with a princess-like silk skirt. (Image credit: Image Direct)

Though the royal family tends to gravitate toward equestrian-inspired outerwear, the bomber jacket trend is the trademark of a very different style subset. They took over in 2015, largely due to Kanye West's Yeezy collection, and have been a streetwear staple ever since.

From there, she layered on even more cool-girl essentials, with a bright yellow Selfridges shopping bag (a UK institution) and a large Chanel Flap Bag. The luxury handbag label is a longtime favorite of the royal family. Princess Kate has a whole collection of quilted styles and Meghan Markle has sported the double-Cs on several occasions. Queen Camilla is a fan as well, typically favoring boxy, top-handle designs.

Princess Eugenie, however, gave the classic, "old money" handbag an edgy feel. She opted for a super rare studded iteration that most fashion girlies could only dream of laying hands on.

The royal finished her look with a rare studded Chanel. (Image credit: Image Direct)

If anyone finds it on the secondhand market, drop your girl a link, will ya?

