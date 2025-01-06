Kate Hudson Honors Kate Winslet at the 2025 Golden Globes With a 'Titanic'-Inspired Diamond Necklace
Her heart did, in fact, go on.
When Celine Dion sang "My Heart Will Go On" in the 1997 film Titanic, she undoubtedly meant it metaphorically. But in the years since, that lyric has proven to be 100 percent true in the most literal sense. For years, fans have honored the movie's most famous fashion moment, wearing their own versions of "the heart of the ocean" diamond necklace Kate Winslet owns in the film.
Before presenting at the 2025 Golden Globe awards, Kate Hudson used the event's star-studded red carpet to offer her own take on the iconic look. She attended the Dec. 5 event wearing a diamond necklace that she called "very Titanic." Reminiscent of Rose Dewitt Bukater's "la coeur de la mer," the extravagant piece featured a humongous, sapphire blue stone which was surrounded by dozens of tiny diamonds.
In the film, Rose's necklace was made of a "very rare" heart-shaped diamond that once belonged to King Louis XVI. Hudson's, however, was pear-shaped and notably smaller—though none the less dazzling. Hers also sat on an intricate choker-style design, while the original featured a delicate diamond chain and a sparkling halo.
Though Rose's on-screen wardrobe was comprised of beaded empire-waist gowns typical of the Edwardian era, Hudson's ensemble was far more modern. She wore a voluminous Carolina Herrera ballgown covered in 3D rose appliques. However, its midnight blue coloring made the dress feel in line with Hudson's Titanic-inspired theme.
Coincidentally, the real Rose DeWitt Bukater also made an appearance on the Globes red carpet. Kate Winslet, who played the main character on screen, was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama for her work in Lee, as well as Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for The Regime.
It seems that she, too, used the occasion to honor her breakout role. Winslet was dressed all in white, donning a custom Erdem suit embellished with black roses.
They truly did the fictional character justice.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
