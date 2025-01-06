When Celine Dion sang "My Heart Will Go On" in the 1997 film Titanic, she undoubtedly meant it metaphorically. But in the years since, that lyric has proven to be 100 percent true in the most literal sense. For years, fans have honored the movie's most famous fashion moment, wearing their own versions of "the heart of the ocean" diamond necklace Kate Winslet owns in the film.

Before presenting at the 2025 Golden Globe awards, Kate Hudson used the event's star-studded red carpet to offer her own take on the iconic look. She attended the Dec. 5 event wearing a diamond necklace that she called "very Titanic." Reminiscent of Rose Dewitt Bukater's "la coeur de la mer," the extravagant piece featured a humongous, sapphire blue stone which was surrounded by dozens of tiny diamonds.

Kate Hudson wears her own version of Titanic's famous "heart of the ocean" at the 2025 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the film, Rose's necklace was made of a "very rare" heart-shaped diamond that once belonged to King Louis XVI. Hudson's, however, was pear-shaped and notably smaller—though none the less dazzling. Hers also sat on an intricate choker-style design, while the original featured a delicate diamond chain and a sparkling halo.

The original design featured a heart-shaped blue diamond and a thin chain. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Rose's on-screen wardrobe was comprised of beaded empire-waist gowns typical of the Edwardian era, Hudson's ensemble was far more modern. She wore a voluminous Carolina Herrera ballgown covered in 3D rose appliques. However, its midnight blue coloring made the dress feel in line with Hudson's Titanic-inspired theme.

Hudson styled her statement necklace with a midnight blue gown from Carolina Herrera. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coincidentally, the real Rose DeWitt Bukater also made an appearance on the Globes red carpet. Kate Winslet, who played the main character on screen, was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama for her work in Lee, as well as Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for The Regime.

It seems that she, too, used the occasion to honor her breakout role. Winslet was dressed all in white, donning a custom Erdem suit embellished with black roses.

Kate Winslet seemingly pays tribute to her Titanic role, in a rose-embellished suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

They truly did the fictional character justice.

