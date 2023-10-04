Princess Kate Interrupts Her Regularly Scheduled Pantsuit Programming in a Knit Vest—And Tailored Pants

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Although pantsuits have always been one part of Princess Kate's sartorial repertoire, in recent weeks it started to seem like she only ever wore blazer-and-tailored-pants sets.

Well, in case you were starting to feel about weary of the Princess of Wales' new uniform, I'm here to inform you that on her latest official royal visit, Kate updated the formula somewhat.

Though she still opted for gray wool tailored suit pants with a front pleat, and a white button-down, the princess swapped her trusty blazers for a more romantic gray knit vest, for a very preppy/back-to-school vibe. She paired the look with pointed-toe block-heeled loafers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Kate's star piece, the gray, sleeveless vest, you can get your hands on one of your own from Cefinn—a brand which the princess has previously worn, notably rocking a green leopard print dress from the label back in June, and a navy knit dress back in January.

Cefinn Janie Sleeveless Funnel Neck Jumper - Mid Grey $190 at Cefinn

Kate was at the Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell, England, a center dedicated to supporting Ukrainians in the local area who emigrated following the ongoing conflict.

There, she learned about the organization's work in the community, and met some of the community members directly. She also got involved with some of the activities at the center, including participating in children's arts and crafts, and helping to pack donations of essential items.

On one of the boxes of donations, Kate wrote, "We are all thinking of you."

Later on in the visit, the princess was photographed sporting a blue and yellow bow on her vest, and carrying a blue and yellow bouquet in tribute to the Ukrainian flag.

You can learn more about how to support Ukraine in Marie Claire's guide.