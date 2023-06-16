Princess Kate Just Brought the Summer Heat in a Leopard Print Dress

Princess Kate is a royal fashion icon for sure, emphasis on "royal."

This means that although the Princess of Wales displays her spotless taste in outfit after outfit, she usually keeps things as safe as possible, privileging modesty, practicality and subtlety where she can.

However, from time to time, we get to see an extra fun side to the princess, as was the case on her official engagement on Thursday.

Visiting the Riversley Park Children's Centre in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, as part of her work on early childhood development, Kate stunned in a surprising choice of dress: the silk "Petra" by Cefinn, in a very bold green and white leopard print.

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

While the royal fashionista's exact dress is sold out, it's still available in a flashy pink version, and you can also shop a similar style as Kate's from ASOS below.

It's actually not the first time Kate has rocked the heck out of a leopard-print piece: She wore a brown leopard print skirt from Zara back in early 2020, then a dark green leopard print dress from Derek Lam in early 2022, proving that she's not above a little unexpected fashion choice. That much should be clear from the legendary gold sequined dress she showed up in for the No Time to Die premiere in September 2021, to be fair.

Fast forward to today, and the princess wrote on Instagram about her visit to Nuneaton, "Lovely chatting with the wonderful health visitors and mums playing a part in creating a nurturing environment for so many children and parents at the Riversley Park Children's Centre in Nuneaton. Health Visitors are such an important support for new parents from pregnancy through to children starting school.

"It was also great to hear how @earlychildhood trials of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale are going, reminding us how important innovation is in #ShapingUs"