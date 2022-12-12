Princess Kate Recycled a Stunning Festive Gown to Tease Her Christmas Carol Concert

Princess Kate knows when to choose a subdued look and when to make a real splash with her royal wardrobe.
This week is a perfect opportunity for the latter, since the Princess of Wales is hosting her second annual Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey this Thursday, Dec. 15.
To get her royal fans into the festive mood, the princess stepped in front of the camera in a dazzling red sequinned, ankle-length gown with lacy long sleeves, a cinched waist, and an A-line skirt.
The dress is a Needle & Thread number (opens in new tab) which Kate first wore while she was still known as the Duchess of Cambridge, at an official reception in January 2020.
Wearing her hair side-parted, down, and glamorously curled, the princess posed for a photograph shared to social media with the simple caption, "#TogetherAtChristmas @itv Christmas Eve" to remind people where and when they can catch the TV broadcast of the concert. (Though the actual event takes place on Dec. 15, it will be shown on TV on the evening of the 24th, just as it was last year.)
Although it's unclear at this stage, it looks to me like Kate wore the sparkly dress to record an intro for the broadcast.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series drew criticism from commentators when it transpired that the second half of the show would premiere on Netflix on the same day as Kate's Carol Concert, but there will be no need to choose for avid royal fans in Britain, who can catch Harry & Meghan starting at 8 a.m. U.K. time, and the carol service at 7 p.m. U.K. time.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
