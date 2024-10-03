Though fashion is considered a superfluous interest by some, those of us who study it for a living know it's an art form like any other. It's a daily mode of self-expression and creativity for millions of people, often with centuries of cultural significance.

This is seen heavily in the royal family's fashion, where each member must adhere to a dress code, especially for aristocratic events. Much of their wardrobe is cloaked in historic meaning—some of it even considered sacred. The Crown Jewels are the most obvious example, but beyond Coronation Regalia, deeper meaning touches nearly everything this family wears.

Princess Kate is particularly known for her communicative wardrobe choices, whether through an archival creation from a favorite British designer or a glitzy family heirloom passed down from her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

This week, Catherine, Princess of Wales, met with 16-year-old photographer Liz Hatton, who is battling a rare and aggressive cancer, in the royal's first public appearance since finishing her own cancer treatment. She chose a sentimental outfit befitting of the occasion, wearing a red wine pantsuit by Roland Mouret layered over a taupe tee. The only accessories to be seen were a pair of dangling gold earrings.

Princess Kate and Prince William pose with the family of a 16-year-old photographer with cancer on Sept. 2. (Image credit: Twitter/Kensington Royal)

Dubbed the Temple of Heaven Earrings by fine jewelry designer Cassandra Goad, the geometric design is said to represent the Emperor of China's "celestial power." The brand's website reads: "The Emperor was regarded as the son of Heaven, responsible for the celestial power for success or failure for his government."

The two embrace, showing Middleton's Cassandra Goad earrings. (Image credit: Twitter/Kensington Royal)

A longtime favorite within Middleton's expansive jewelry collection, the royal has worn these $3,347 sparklers on many occasions throughout the last decade. She chose them for a pre-wedding reception for Zara Tindall in 2011, as well as the BBC Radio 1 Teen Hero Award ceremony in 2018, Glamour reports.

The princess is seen wearing the statement earrings with a green dress at a pre-wedding event in 2011 for Zara Tindall. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though these earrings weren't a royal family heirloom before, they certainly are now. Their stated representation of "celestial power" and strength feel like an especially poignant choice for Kate Middleton's return to public engagements.