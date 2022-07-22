Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Let's get one thing straight: I never really need a new reason to shop these days. Window-shopping and online browsing are massive parts of my job at Marie Claire, and I pride myself on always knowing about the best sales and deals (opens in new tab) in the 'biz as soon as they happen. That's why I nearly jumped out of my chair when I saw 2022's latest Revolve sale.
I immediately turned to the rest of my team here at Marie Claire and asked them what they were buying. The discounts are major (to the tune of up to 85 percent off), and the brands are next-level chic. There are even a few never-on-sale brands included, so it's time to shop while you still can.
We rounded up a few of the cutest summer dresses (opens in new tab), the trendiest footwear (opens in new tab) options for the season, and a few of the most in-demand accessories you can shop at an unbeatable price.
Consider this your Revolve sale how-to-shop guide for the nearly 5,000 pieces available to shop, including clothing, footwear, and a few accessories. Plus, because fall is almost on its way, we even included a few pieces you can buy now and wear later. Keep scrolling to shop editors' picks —vetted with my expertise and that of my team. The prices listed below are the sale prices, so you won't have to do any mental math!
Julia Marzovlla, E-Commerce Writer
Anna October Sula Skirt
I'm trying to get into skirts in 2022, and this updated take on a slip skirt (opens in new tab) feels less basic to me than other options. Plus, the cutouts make it work for day or nighttime wear.
Dundas x Revolve Camila Boot
I am nothing if not a boots fan year-round, but fall weather is boot weather, and it's truly the best time for me to shop for them. This especially chunky pair of combat boots from Dundas x Revolve is next up on my list.
Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor
Rag & Bone Addison Baseball Cap
"I'm all about covering my greasy hair with a hat—and this fuzzy one is bound to be my go-to for fall."
Hemant and Nandita X REVOLVE Mavi Maxi Dress
"Dresses are my preferred office attire. This Ulla Johnson number has the most stunning sleeve, can be dressed up or down, and will be perfect for transitional weather."
Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy
Lovers and Friends Grady Crew Neck Pullover
"Summer will be on its way out before we know it, but I'll be bringing some tropical energy into the fall with this colorful sweater. Also, $34 down from $180? Sold."
Stiches & Stripes Gibson Sweater
"I'm obsessed with this adorable lightweight sweater. Also, it's $25. Please hold while I add this to my cart."
Sally Holmes, Editor-in-Chief
Nanushka Canaan Dress
"I might be the only person looking forward to cooler weather, but this sweater dress is the dreamiest throw-it-on and look great option I want to wear all fall."
GRLFRIEND Amanda Mid Rise Loose Jeans
"These are the perfect straight-leg jeans that will get you through summer and last way past Labor Day."
Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer
L'Acedmie Jiselle Leather Pant
"Leather pants are usually associated with evening wear and can be challenging to transition into the day, which is why I love this particular pair so much. Not only is their camel color ideal for fall fashion, but their straight cut makes them perfectly office-appropriate."
Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
