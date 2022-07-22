Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Let's get one thing straight: I never really need a new reason to shop these days. Window-shopping and online browsing are massive parts of my job at Marie Claire, and I pride myself on always knowing about the best sales and deals (opens in new tab) in the 'biz as soon as they happen. That's why I nearly jumped out of my chair when I saw 2022's latest Revolve sale.

I immediately turned to the rest of my team here at Marie Claire and asked them what they were buying. The discounts are major (to the tune of up to 85 percent off), and the brands are next-level chic. There are even a few never-on-sale brands included, so it's time to shop while you still can.

We rounded up a few of the cutest summer dresses (opens in new tab), the trendiest footwear (opens in new tab) options for the season, and a few of the most in-demand accessories you can shop at an unbeatable price.

Consider this your Revolve sale how-to-shop guide for the nearly 5,000 pieces available to shop, including clothing, footwear, and a few accessories. Plus, because fall is almost on its way, we even included a few pieces you can buy now and wear later. Keep scrolling to shop editors' picks —vetted with my expertise and that of my team. The prices listed below are the sale prices, so you won't have to do any mental math!

(opens in new tab) Anna October Sula Skirt I'm trying to get into skirts in 2022, and this updated take on a slip skirt (opens in new tab) feels less basic to me than other options. Plus, the cutouts make it work for day or nighttime wear. $190 at Revolve (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Dundas x Revolve Camila Boot I am nothing if not a boots fan year-round, but fall weather is boot weather, and it's truly the best time for me to shop for them. This especially chunky pair of combat boots from Dundas x Revolve is next up on my list. $142 at Revolve (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Rag & Bone Addison Baseball Cap "I'm all about covering my greasy hair with a hat—and this fuzzy one is bound to be my go-to for fall." $42 at Revolve (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Hemant and Nandita X REVOLVE Mavi Maxi Dress "Dresses are my preferred office attire. This Ulla Johnson number has the most stunning sleeve, can be dressed up or down, and will be perfect for transitional weather." $232 at Revolve (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Lovers and Friends Grady Crew Neck Pullover "Summer will be on its way out before we know it, but I'll be bringing some tropical energy into the fall with this colorful sweater. Also, $34 down from $180? Sold." $34 at Revolve (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Stiches & Stripes Gibson Sweater "I'm obsessed with this adorable lightweight sweater. Also, it's $25. Please hold while I add this to my cart." $25 at Revolve (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Nanushka Canaan Dress "I might be the only person looking forward to cooler weather, but this sweater dress is the dreamiest throw-it-on and look great option I want to wear all fall." $221 at Revolve (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) GRLFRIEND Amanda Mid Rise Loose Jeans "These are the perfect straight-leg jeans that will get you through summer and last way past Labor Day." $162 at Revolve (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) L'Acedmie Jiselle Leather Pant "Leather pants are usually associated with evening wear and can be challenging to transition into the day, which is why I love this particular pair so much. Not only is their camel color ideal for fall fashion, but their straight cut makes them perfectly office-appropriate." $132 at Revolve (opens in new tab)